Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gale Jean Ager-Meyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GALE JEAN AGER-MEYER On March 14, 2020 Gale Jean Ager-Meyer passed away peacefully at the age of 74 after a long fight with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Charles Meyer, two daughters Amanda and Sarah, sister Glenda, four grandchildren Alexandria, Samuel, Alder and Emma and many nieces and nephews. She was born and raised in Richland and worked hard to make Richland a better place for her community by being actively involved in the early development of regulations regarding blowing dust and air quality in the Columbia Basin. She worked as a drafter for some years with Vitro and was passionate about social justice and the environment. She is remembered as a gentle kind person with a free spirit who embraced all forms of spirituality. She was an animal lover and avid bird watcher. She loved camping, the ocean and road trips. She was a lover of good rock and roll and always danced and sang like no one was watching. She was creative and built a home filled with treasures and collections. Please make donations to the Parkside Adult Family Home In West Richland who cared for her with warmth compassion and love. No services will be held as she wished family and friends to plan a celebration of life when the weather is warm and sunny for all to attend.

GALE JEAN AGER-MEYER On March 14, 2020 Gale Jean Ager-Meyer passed away peacefully at the age of 74 after a long fight with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Charles Meyer, two daughters Amanda and Sarah, sister Glenda, four grandchildren Alexandria, Samuel, Alder and Emma and many nieces and nephews. She was born and raised in Richland and worked hard to make Richland a better place for her community by being actively involved in the early development of regulations regarding blowing dust and air quality in the Columbia Basin. She worked as a drafter for some years with Vitro and was passionate about social justice and the environment. She is remembered as a gentle kind person with a free spirit who embraced all forms of spirituality. She was an animal lover and avid bird watcher. She loved camping, the ocean and road trips. She was a lover of good rock and roll and always danced and sang like no one was watching. She was creative and built a home filled with treasures and collections. Please make donations to the Parkside Adult Family Home In West Richland who cared for her with warmth compassion and love. No services will be held as she wished family and friends to plan a celebration of life when the weather is warm and sunny for all to attend. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close