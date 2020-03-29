Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gamella Jackson. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3316 Send Flowers Obituary

GAMELLA JACKSON Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home A glimpse into the life of Gamella Jackson. A loving Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, relative and friend. Gamella was born to Wheeler Smith, Sr. and Lenora (Butcher) Smith in Kildare, TX on April 8, 1925 and departed this life on March 18, 2020. She married Sam Jackson (deceased) and became a loving, devoted Mother to four children. She loved the Lord and accepted Him as her personal Savior at an early age at St. John Baptist Church, Kildare, Texas where she served as Sunday School Teacher (under the tutelage of her Grandfather, Rev. David Butcher) and Usher. Gamella relocated to Pasco, WA in 1964 and became an active and faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church, Pastor, Rev. Wayne Jenkins, until her health started to fail. She served as Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher, Mission President, Choir Member, and on the Mothers Board. She loved attending Church, Association and Convention meetings throughout the United States. She was employed by Westinghouse Hanford and after retirement worked at Golden Age, helping to get food to those in need. She was always a loving, willing supporter of her family and ready to help anyone when and however she could. She was known for her great cooking (without recipes). Her home was her family's gathering place on Sundays for good "soul food." Anyone who stopped and wanted to eat was welcomed. Gamella was preceded in death by her parents; son (Sam Jackson, Jr.); siblings (Isabella Sullivan, Eugene Smith, Dave Smith, and Wheeler Smith, Jr.); grandson (Marcus Birdsong); great-grandson (Rodre'on Jackson). She will live on in the hearts of her sister (Johnnie Mae Harper, Pasco, WA); son (Otis Jackson, Pasco, WA); daughters (Rosie Birdsong (Troy), Dallas, TX and Shirley Allen, Kennewick, WA); grandchildren (LaTonia Haunreiter, LaMar Jackson, Angela Johnson (Larry), Lori Jackson, Ron (Dorri) Childs and Shalawn Childs); 10 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren (7th to be), and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was our role model and guiding light. A magnificent Lady who was truly loved!!! Due to the Coronavirus no services will be held.

GAMELLA JACKSON Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home A glimpse into the life of Gamella Jackson. A loving Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, relative and friend. Gamella was born to Wheeler Smith, Sr. and Lenora (Butcher) Smith in Kildare, TX on April 8, 1925 and departed this life on March 18, 2020. She married Sam Jackson (deceased) and became a loving, devoted Mother to four children. She loved the Lord and accepted Him as her personal Savior at an early age at St. John Baptist Church, Kildare, Texas where she served as Sunday School Teacher (under the tutelage of her Grandfather, Rev. David Butcher) and Usher. Gamella relocated to Pasco, WA in 1964 and became an active and faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church, Pastor, Rev. Wayne Jenkins, until her health started to fail. She served as Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher, Mission President, Choir Member, and on the Mothers Board. She loved attending Church, Association and Convention meetings throughout the United States. She was employed by Westinghouse Hanford and after retirement worked at Golden Age, helping to get food to those in need. She was always a loving, willing supporter of her family and ready to help anyone when and however she could. She was known for her great cooking (without recipes). Her home was her family's gathering place on Sundays for good "soul food." Anyone who stopped and wanted to eat was welcomed. Gamella was preceded in death by her parents; son (Sam Jackson, Jr.); siblings (Isabella Sullivan, Eugene Smith, Dave Smith, and Wheeler Smith, Jr.); grandson (Marcus Birdsong); great-grandson (Rodre'on Jackson). She will live on in the hearts of her sister (Johnnie Mae Harper, Pasco, WA); son (Otis Jackson, Pasco, WA); daughters (Rosie Birdsong (Troy), Dallas, TX and Shirley Allen, Kennewick, WA); grandchildren (LaTonia Haunreiter, LaMar Jackson, Angela Johnson (Larry), Lori Jackson, Ron (Dorri) Childs and Shalawn Childs); 10 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren (7th to be), and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was our role model and guiding light. A magnificent Lady who was truly loved!!! Due to the Coronavirus no services will be held. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close