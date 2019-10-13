Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARITT GARABED DAVIDIAN. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Service 3:30 PM Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Saint Mary Armenian Apostolic Church 14395 Ave 384 Yettem , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GARITT GARABED DAVIDIAN Einan's at Sunset Garitt Garabed Davidian, devoted husband, dedicated father, and loving son has been called home to be with the lord and several family members; all awaiting his return with outstretched arms. Garitt was born in Visalia California Sept 10 1972 to Deann Ferris and Charlie David- ian. A loving child growing up in the Armenian community of Yettem Ca, Garitt was involved in the Armenian church starting as an altar boy where he also celebrated almost all of his life milestones from his high school graduation to his marriage. Garitt grew up in the Cutler, Exeter, and Visalia areas and attended schools where he excelled in all his studies, graduating from Golden West High School in 1992. Garitt attended St. Mary's Armenian Apostolic Church in Yettem CA., where he was a member of the youth organization ACYO. He enjoyed fishing and playing football at Golden West and College of the Sequoias. Some of Garitt's many accomplishments in life include winning a National Football Championship, his unwavering devotion to the Chicago Bears (no matter their record) but his greatest accomplishment was his marriage to Shannah Davidian and the 5 children they raised together. Garitt was a manager for Harbor Freight Tools and would travel the West Coast setting up and starting new stores. He had incredible talent to start with an empty building and would leave them as fully functional profitable stores. It was while opening a new Harbor Freight in Richland that Garitt met the love of his life Shannah. Shannah and Garitt settled in Washington making it their home. An avid fisherman all of his life, Garitt loved the outdoors and was a collector of many things including video games and comic books. Garitt is survived by his wife Shannah, children Sadie, Stephen, Sawyer, Samuel, and Sydney, his parents Charlie and Christine Davidian, Deann and Kelvin Ferris, and his siblings Nathan, Matthew, and Melynda. A Celebration of Garitt's Life will be held at 3:00 pm., in Richland WA., on October 16th, 2019 at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland WA. 99352 Pl. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

