GARY A. CARPENTER, SR. Gary A. Carpenter, Sr., a longtime resident of the Tri-Cities, passed away on March 6, 2019 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland at the age of 91. Gary was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 18, 1927 to George Ivan and Vera Bernice (Mull) Carpenter. After serving in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division during the WW II era, Gary moved to Plymouth, WA., where he met and married Mary Lucille Douglas on March 22, 1950. While living in Plymouth, Gary was a tugboat pilot on the Umatilla ferry until the bridge was opened in 1955. The majority of Gary's career in the Tri-Cities was in automotive repair, which included co-owning a repair garage in Kennewick with his friend Dave Romm. Gary retired as a millwright for Rockwell Hanford in 1988 and spent many of his retirement years sitting on the deck of his home in Burbank Heights watching the tugboats and cruise ships go by on the Snake River. Gary is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary; daughter Marilyn (Lane) Merryman; son Gary (Chris) Carpenter Jr.; grandchildren Courtney Carpenter and Louis Carpenter; sisters Sue (Duane) Schock and Gaynel (Sammy) Farrow; brother Cork (Lisa) Carpenter; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his parents George and Vera Carpenter; sisters Alegra Sampson, Dorla Gordon, and Dorane Taylor; and brother Oramel Carpenter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary's name to Chaplaincy of the Tri-Cities.

