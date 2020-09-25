Gary Altmiller

January 15, 1945 - September 10, 2020

Payette, Idaho - Gary Lee Altmiller, born January 15, 1945, in Beaverton, OK, has left this world to be in the presence of God , on Thurs. Sept. 10,2020. He passed peacefully at home in the care of his loving wife Gail. He was 75 years old.

When Gary was 11 years of age, he and his family moved west and lived in several places in both Oregon and Idaho. Gary enjoyed playing basketball in high school and in college. He received a Masters degree in Theology.

He was married to Barbara Kester from 1971 to 1981. Gary was employed at Hanford Nuclear Site for 29 years. He took to snow skiing while in his 40's and was able to ski 7 counties of the world. Another love of his was reading, he had a well-stocked library of books dear to his heart, spiritual, self-help and nutritional. Gary was such a witty, warm and generous man, if you knew him you were affected by his humor, it was infectious.

In 2014 he married Gail West and lived with her in Payette, Idaho. Together they sought to strengthen their relationship with each other and their heavenly Father.

Gary is preceded in death by his father and mother Eugene and Edith Altmiller and a great niece Amanda Halvorson. He is survived by his wife Gail, brother Brian (Retta) Altmiller, sister Judy (Jim) Lundy, nephews: James (Debbie) Lundy, Braden Lundy, Kris (Ruth) Altmiller and nieces: Lori (Jim) Statler, Mary Lundy, Kenda (Justin) Lee, Brenda (Chris) Harlan and numerous great nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at the Church of Christ, 402 W 1st St., Fruitland, Idaho.





