GARY B. CLARK Einan's at Sunset Gary B. Clark, 71, was born in Yakima, Washington until he moved to the Tri-Cities when he was three years old, where he spent the remainder of his life. He passed away at his home in Pasco, WA on May 5, after spending the last evening of his life surrounded by his family and closest friends around the firepit in his backyard. Gary was a successful insurance agent for Allstate for most of his adult life. He loved his job of proudly serving over 850 clients for nearly 40 years most of those clients became his friends. Gary was a proud member of the U. S. Navy from 1968 - 1972, serving on a nuclear submarine, the USS Sam Houston (SSBN 609). Gary was a member of the NRA and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, as well as serving on the Pasco City Council. He proudly served as a Sargent for many years in the Pasco Police Department Reserves. Gary loved to hunt and fish and was an amazing father and grand-father, enjoying introducing his children and grand-children to the outdoors and sharing adventures with them. Gary is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Mary, his children Benny (Karianne), Andy, and Jill, and his beloved grand-children Colton and Cash. He is also survived by his father Bennett Clark, siblings Glen Clark (Laurie), David Clark (Tami), and Gail Splett, as well as Phyllis Mathews (Scott), Carolyn Epps (John), and Anthony Saporito and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Carol Clark and in-laws Ann and Del Lizotte and grandparents Frank and Ellen Clark and AJ and Dibby Loftus. He also leaves an amazing group of animals who visited him in his man-cave some staying permanently who could count on him to keep them safe and fed while they were there. Gary's memorial service will be held at Einan's Event Center at 11:00 am on May 18. Please come dressed casually and ready to tell a fun or uplifting story about Gary. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice or St. Jude's Hospital. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

