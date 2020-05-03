GARY ROBERT BURNS Gary Robert Burns, 64, passed away peacefully at home on his family farm in Pasco, Washington on April 12, 2020. Born March 2, 1956 in Pasco to Robert and Willetta Burns, he was number six of eight children. He was a lifelong resident of Franklin County. Gary was in the Coast Guard Auxiliary, an active Grange member, Franklin County Volunteer Firefighter and an executive board member of Camp Wooten. Gary farmed, worked at Chevron Chemical Company, drove truck for Wilbur Ellis and then worked for Washington State DOT. Gary was on several bowling leagues where he formed many wonderful friendships. Gary would be out on the water as often as possible on boat trips and water excursions with family and friends. Navigating the skies in his Ultralight always made him happy. He also enjoyed dancing (in his younger days), fishing, horses and chatting with family and friends. Gary was definitely a full-fledged daredevilIf it had wheels, he had to go faster. If it was in the sky, he had to fly higher. If it was in the water Well, you get the idea! Gary loved watching his daughters and grand daughters play ball and any other activities in which they were involved. His latest grandchild, Hannah, was the brightest sparkle in his eye! Many said, "Gary had the gift of gab and never knew a stranger!" He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Willetta Burns. His brother-in-laws Steve Halseth and Steve Hamilton. He is survived by his daughter Leah Burns, stepchildren Corrina (Duane) Crum and Bruce Harkness. His grand- children Hannah Burns, McKenna, Miley and Zoe Crum, Meelah and Harlow Harkness. His siblings Beverly (Wayne) Ferrell, Lila (Joe) Champoux, Deena (Bob) Stallings, Butch (Gladys) Burns, Virgil (Diana) Burns, Holly Hamilton and Dobie (Julie) Burns. Many nieces and nephews, greatnieces and nephews, cousins and great friends that he considered family. He will be missed, but we take comfort knowing he is no longer in pain. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Life tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at www.lifetributescenter.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 3, 2020.