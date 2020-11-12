Gary Dean Wolf

April 24, 1943 - November 7, 2020

Richland, Washington - Gary Dean Wolf was born in Portland Oregon on April 24, 1943 to Kenneth and Mona Wolf. He had three brothers: Ken, Don, and Rolly. The family lived in Portland and maintained a summer home on the Oregon Coast. Gary attended school in Portland graduating from David Douglas High School in 1962. Gary entered the Air Force August 1963 and began a four year term of service. He was stationed at Anderson Air Force Base in Guam during the Vietnam Era. He was honorably discharged on April 17, 1967.

Gary married Alma Thompson while stationed in Marysville CA. They had a daughter Tami Loree, born September 20, 1969. Gary worked as a laborer at Lynch Furniture Manufacturing located in Kent Washington. Tami and her husband Fred currently live in Marysville, California with their two children Fred and Ashley.

May 1971, Gary married Catherine Ann Peretti in Federal Way, Washington. He than began a career as Men's Wear Manager at Kmart on Delridge Way in South Seattle. This was the beginning of a 40 plus year friendship with his best friend Dick Halvorson.

Gary loved to fish. He could be found on a lake trolling for trout. Gary and Cathy spent their free time camping and fishing. A favorite spot was Mayfield Lake near Mount Saint Helens.

In 1974 their son Gary Dean II was born. Gary and Cathy then moved with Kmart to Port Orchard Washington where they would reside for the next 40 years. Gary left Kmart and began a career in route sales with Frito Lay until he retired in 1998. Gary's Frito Lay truck was a popular sight with the neighborhood kids as they would be treated to chips! May 1977, their daughter Kelly was born and their family were now complete.

Gary was always an active member in his church often serving as an usher.

He was a member of Gig Harbor Elks Lodge serving a term as its president.

Gary and Cathy spent much time in their RV on the weekends. Vacation trips included towing their trailer and traveling the Al Can Highway to Alaska and a trip east to Mount Rushmore to meet with his brother Rolly and his wife Pam.

In 2010, Gary was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. He had lost two of his brothers to ALS disease at that time. His disease was progressive and eventually he was wheelchair bound. He always had a smile on his face and a cheerful attitude during this trial. About a month ago Gary entered a nursing facility as Cathy could no longer care for him at home. At 6:25 PM on Saturday November 7th Gary went home to heaven. We are thankful that he is well now and fishing once again in heaven with his brothers.

Gary is survived by his brother Rolly, wife Cathy, Son Gary, daughters Kelly and Tami, and nine grandchildren: Bryton, Maison, Maya, Eva, Nicolai, Aidan, Emma, Fred and Ashley.





