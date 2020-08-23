Gary Engman

GARY PAUL ENGMAN Gary Paul Engman, 68, of Freeland, Washington, passed away on May 30, 2020. He was born in Pasco, Washington on May 12th, 1952, the second of four children born to Henry and Florence Engman. He grew up in Kennewick, graduated from Kennewick High School in 1970, and attended Eastern Washington University. He went on to become a boat builder, before studying at Western Washington University, after which he worked as a computer technician for many years. He was a handyman on Whidbey Island for many years after that. He was passionate about fishing, birds, kites, making and fixing things, and remote controlled airplanes, among other things. He had an enthusiasm that was at times contagious, and his rapid-fire speech was evidence of the quickness of his mind and the many ideas streaming there. Gary was married to Susan Engman from 1975 until 1993. He is survived by two children: Eric Engman, Bellingham, WA, and Chris Engman, Los Angeles, CA; and by his mother: Florence Engman, Spokane, WA. He is also survived by three siblings: Sue Peterson, Spokane, WA, John Engman, Bellingham, WA, and Nancy Koerner, Berkeley, CA, and three grandchildren: Ethan, Hudson, and Elio. He was much loved and is greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store