GARY GRABER Gary Andrew Erik Graber was a son, brother, uncle, caregiver, artist, athlete, scientist, traveler, listener, observer, activist, and advocate. Gary (Andy) Graber passed away on January 31st, 2020 in Santa Cruz, CA. He was 49 years old. Gary was born in 1970 in Kennewick, WA. He had struggled with chronic depression since his twenties. He loved the Santa Cruz area and all the beauty and freedom that California had to offer. He could spend hours watching the hawks float on the sea air as they hunted along the California coast. Gary graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle in 1995 with a B.S. in Psychology. He graduated with honors and earned his varsity letter on the men's tennis team as a freshman. He began working in the mental/behavioral health field mostly in lock-down psychiatric hospitals helping the sickest of the sick recover from their illness. He later graduated from the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing (JHUSON) in 2005. In his 20's and 30's Gary traveled the world spending months at a time to learn about E. & W. Europe, Central America, the Middle East, and the Caribbean. He went on long road trips in his VW camper van, e.g. from Seattle to Baltimore (and back) to attend the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. Gary spent three months teaching English in Taiwan, then traveled to S.E. Asia, Thailand, learned to scuba dive and sleep in a hammock. Later, Gary also worked in Singapore for three months as a Nursing Fellow with the JHUSON after graduation, then traveled S.E. Asia for three months before returning to San Francisco to work in the neurology ICU at the University of California at San Francisco, a "Top 5" neurology ICU's in the U.S. Gary's interests were broad. Curious by nature, he also learned woodworking, welding, and blacksmithing. He loved film, art, well-made tools, and shooting photos with Leica cameras: He attended photography school. His most loved activity was listening to music through a variety of different audio gear, including vintage, and "tubed" electronics, some of which he built himself. He was a member of the San Francisco Bay Audiophile Society for the last 9 years. Gary will be remembered for his vigilance in advocating for those who were unable to advocate for themselves: the injured, the sick, dementia patients and those seeking end of life care. There is nothing more important in our world than justice. It is the cornerstone of fair and free lives. As "the war on the poor" continues via abuse of power and corruption, it has become even more imperative for everyone to speak up. Please. His passing has left a hole in our hearts forever. We wish him peace. If you know anyone who suffers from depression or loneliness, Gary's family asks that you call them today. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 1, 2020

