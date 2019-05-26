Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY KEITH SEM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GARY KEITH SEM Gary Keith Sem lived loving God, his wife Kathleen (Sealy), his family, and the world around him. He passed away from complications of Parkinson's Disease and dementia on May 16, 2019. Born in Los Angeles November 10, 1929, Gary was the son of Leo Donald and Laura Augusta Sem; he was 89 years old. The family moved from Los Angeles to Eugene, Oregon. His sister, Kim Elsa (Hoover) was born there. Summers were spent picking strawberries and green beans; in those fields Gary developed a lifelong dislike of green beans. He graduated from Eugene High School in 1947. Gary attended Pepperdine University before being drafted by the Army into the Korean War. Upon returning to the States, he enrolled in the University of Oregon and earned a Bachelor of Science in biology. He was a proud alumnus and would frequently embarrass his daughters by loudly singing the Oregon fight song where and when ever he would meet fellow Ducks. Gary met the love of his life, Kathleen Elizabeth (Sealy), and they were married on March 16, 1957. Hired by Lederle Laboratories as a pharmaceutical representative in 1963, he and Kathleen moved from Portland, Oregon to Billings, Montana with their daughter Lisa Kay (Rodrigues). Their second daughter, Jill Cory (Johnston) would be born the following year. Gary's territory, Eastern Montana and Northern Wyoming, took him away from the family week-days, and weekends were precious time together. The family attended Evangelical United Methodist Church where Gary was a lay leader. It was here where lifelong friendships were made and cherished. Over the years Gary would lead singing, lead worship, and teach at Camp on the Boulder; he was famous for bad jokes, singing "My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean", and his passion for Jesus Christ. He was a great story teller and often would draw as he spoke. Gary was an artist and calligrapher. He delighted his daughters and god-daughter Kristen (Seitz) Nixon with weekly letters during their college years, each decorated with a cartoon, sketch, or watercolor. Gary loved his niece Laura Barry (Hoover) as his own and treasured her in his heart. His nephew Chris always made him smile. His sons-in-law, Daryl Rodrigues and Brad Johnston were loved as if they were his own children and he holds a special place in their hearts. His grandchildren Lindsay, Garrison, Alison, Hayden, Cameron, and Quentin will remember him singing silly songs, helping with school projects, and his lessons about life. To them he will forever be a "Big strong man like Jesus." Special thanks to Chris Vazquez and his staff at Serenity Cove Adult Family Home for their unwavering kindness and loving care for Gary. Memorials can be made to Kennewick First Presbyterian Church mission fund or World's Children, PO Box 2345, Sisters OR 97759.

