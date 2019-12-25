GARY L ROBERTS Gary lost his battle with cancer on December 19th. He was home with loved ones, had no pain and was peaceful. He was born in Havre, Mt on July 8, 1949. Gary and his wife, Kathy, moved to the Rathdrum area in 1996 from TriCities, Wa. He worked construction running heavy equipment in TriCities before moving to Rathdrum where he joined the Operating Engineer Union. Gary enjoyed driving around looking for old cars, scooters and motorcycles. He was not shy about knocking on the doors to ask about them. He enjoyed working in his shop, going camping and hunting. He liked socializing at local restaurants or bars. Seems like nobody was a stranger, he enjoyed visiting with people and teasing them. Gary & Kathy had no children. He is survived by his wife, Kathy of 47 years, brother Ed Roberts (Mary), sisters Donna Jean Whitaker, Sheila Pooler (Norval) , Connie Hofer (Benny), and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Father Albert H. Roberts, Mother Myrtle V Roberts, Sister Billie K.Jones, Brothers Albert F. Roberts, Kenneth Roberts, Nephews Billy Roberts Shane Hofer. Nieces Janet Roberts, Amber Whitaker and Taylor Doty. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Hospice of Idaho or Kootenai Cancer Center, Post Falls. Arrangements are thru English Funeral Chapel, Post Falls. Celebration of life will be at 11 AM on December 28 th at Engllish Funeral Chapel with burial at Pinegrove Cemetary, Rathdrum, luncheon at English Funeral Chapel. Please view and sign Gary's online guestbook at www.englishfuneralchapel. com

