Gary Martinson

March 1, 1955 - October 3, 2020

Kennewick, Washington - Gary Gene Martinson, 65, passed away after a 7-year battle with cancer on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home in Kennewick, WA. He was born in Sunnyside, WA on March 1, 1955 to Marvin and Liselotte Martinson.

Gary grew up in Benton City, WA and graduated from The Benton City High School in 1973. After high school he attended Eastern Washington University and studied Construction Engineering. He briefly worked at Hanford before moving to California.

He then began his career in Aerospace working at Vandenburg Air Force Base where he worked on the Challenger. He moved on to Lockheed Aircraft in Ontario, CA as a Quality Assurance Manager. Gary spent his final years of employment with a top-secret security clearance at The Skunk Works in

Palmdale, CA. He worked on various aircraft including the U-2, the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk, Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, and the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II. He retired from Skunk Works in 2012.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Martinson and his brother Bud Martinson.

He is survived by his mother, Liselotte Martinson, 89, and his sister, Carole Martinson, 68.

Gary was an avid golfer with an impressive single digit handicap. He was also passionate about his Seahawks and politics. As a hobby after retirement he bought and restored an Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme identical to his very first car. He also moved back to Washington State to be closer to his family.

There will not be services, but you may send Condolences to his mother, Liselotte Martinson, PO Box 503, Benton City, WA 99320.





