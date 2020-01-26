Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY MUNSON. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

GARY MUNSON Einan's at Sunset Gary Munson was born July 21, 1952 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Leo H. Munson and Alice Mehan Munson. In 1954 Gary moved with his family to Richland, Washington. Despite being diagnosed with developmental disabilities,Gary displayed an adventurous and courageous spirit from an early age, venturing way too far on his tricycle and later using Ben Franklin Transit for the same purpose. He especially enjoyed hanging out with his younger brother Steve and Steve's friends who remained very protective of Gary throughout his life. Gary Graduated from Hanford High School and worked at many local establishments, mostly as a dishwasher. He worked at Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor, Woolworths Cafeteria, Bananas Restaurant, the Hanford House, and Goodwill Industries,Denny's, Oh Henry's -a-Go Go and JD's diner. He lived independently, except for budgeting and shopping assistance, for nearly 25 years. Gary participated in Special Olympics in bowling and track and field. He never bowled a 300 but he came close on numerous occasions. He was a huge fan of the Beatles, Seahawks, Star Wars, Sasquatch, local bands and various movies. Gary traveledwith his parents to California and Nebraska, and visited various sites in Washington and Oregon, including Mt. St. Helens. He also went on a cruise to Alaska. Gary was preceded in death by his mother and father, and is survived by his brother, Steve Munson and Steve's family,his sister Karen King and her husband Jim Skucy, and by his step-mother, Linda Munson. His family is grateful for the assistance provided to Gary by the Department of Social and Health Services and the numerous Caregivers who have assisted Gary, including Marilyn, Annie and Amber and by the Staff of Tri Cities Residential Services, Michelle, Jennifer, Skye, Kathy, Myriah, Katrina, Crystal, Angela and others,Chaplaincy Healthcare and Dr. David Jones and his staff. A graveside service is planned atResthaven Cemetery in Richland. A celebration of life and reception to thank his many caregivers will be heldat Richland Yacht Club at 5:00 O'clock on Friday, January 31. Please call or text 509-521-8981 to let us know how many folks to plan for. Feel free to wear Seahawks colors. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

