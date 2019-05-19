Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GAYLA (MORGAN) SWINNEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GAYLA (MORGAN) SWINNEY Gayla (Morgan) Swinney, beloved Wife of Luke Swinney and Mother of Luke Price Swinney, was the eldest daughter of Calvin and Elinor Morgan. Born on May 30, 1950, she grew up in Dwight, Kansas, a farming community that shaped her beliefs and were the foundation of her kindness and sense of fairness. Gayla, her six brothers and one sister, lived near the Dwight Presbyterian Church where Gayla was baptized and where her deep faith was nurtured. All who knew Gayla loved her welcoming smile, her compassion and noted her love of life with all its blessings. She also relished and enjoyed the love of an extended family of grandparents, uncles, aunts and many cousins. This sense of purpose and grace was reinforced in her family life with her husband and son and also throughout her working career, which included teaching at the Montessori-influenced preschool at Hillspring Church in Richland, Washington. Gayla attended Emporia State University and here she won the heart of Luke. They were married in October, 1973. Their marriage was blessed with a son, Luke Price Swinney, who is their greatest gift of their 45 years together. She is survived by her husband, Luke; her son, Luke Price, three brothers and their families: Steve (Becky) Morgan; Kris Morgan; and Jeff (Mary) Morgan. Her service will be held at the Marion Hill Lutheran Church on May 26th, at 3pm.

Published in Tri-City Herald on May 19, 2019

