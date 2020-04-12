Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Reavis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GENE REAVIS Gene Reavis passed away 55 minutes after April Fool's Day. Number 55 was Gene's jersey number when he played football for Kennewick high. Gene was the starting quarterback safety and three kicking phases under Coach Karamapic who played for the Washington Red Skins. After High School Gene Married his High School Sweetheart Dorothy Stradling. Gene was deployed to Japan where Dorothy followed. He was a warrant officer / medic assigned to command Head quarters. After two years he and Dorothy returned to continue their educations where Gene completed his degree in Parks and Recreation at Central Washington University. Gene started his teaching and coaching career at Riverview in Finley where he was reunited with coach Karamapic, now in administration, who influenced him to change his degree to education as he worked towards his masters. In the mid 50's and early 60's he taught English and coached multiple sports including Football, Basketball and Track & Field. This was the start of his teaching family of lifelong friends including Fred Berry and Tom Mercer and many others. Many of his close friends in life were students Larry Ayers, Bonnie Winkler and Sterns family to name a few. After a brief move to Ellensburg while Dorothy got her teaching degree he accepted a job at Park Jr, High School teaching English and later moving to woodshop. His Teaching family continued to grow at Park. Gene along with close teachers and friends Wilma Burgess Frank Nacarotto erected a system of rotating administration with the class. Gene Retired at the Age of 50 with combined military and teaching giving him 30 years. He continued to substitute full time for many years after. Gene was an Excellent Student always on the honor society and proud Phi Beta Kappa. His love of Brittney Spaniels was an important part of his life starting over 50 years ago with Frisky and ending with Nugget talked about in his Christmas letter. As an avid sportsman hunting behind his Brittany's his love of fishing and Archery. He passed this love on to his students where they made Bows and fly rods at school with many of his students today sharing with him their hunting and fishing stories. Gene was a family man who shared so many life lessons with others. His wit was quiet and unique sharp and informational that would bring smiles to those who chose to listen. His family was large and not defined by the name. His second families were the smiles he shared with everyone he met. His teaching family was his largest family. His Class of 1950 and his fishing families, which where overlapped with teachers was a close second. Our family wants to thank all of you for the support and lifelong friendships that generated Gene's infectious and kind smile. Gene had achieved a near full recovery from a severe stroke only to fall to the Corona virus. Conversations of returning to the sports page to reunite and share a meal with the class of 50 and fishing the tucannon and Columbia with his two Boat buddies were first on his mind. This showed the man he was, always thinking of others for help or play and returning the smile they gave him. To the Hover bunch the class of 50 the teachers of past the bimart taxi to Oregon and most important his neighbor Clifton who shared a special loving part of his life we share your loss. Gene was preceded in death by parents Allen Lafe Reavis and Zola Taylor Reavis Brother Allen Reavis and sister Thelma Reavis (Cosgrove). He is survived by Michael and Mark Reavis grandchildren Mark Reavis JR (Johnna) and Cory (Cathrina) Rencken and 5 great grandchildren Teagen Cylus Jennavee Cru and Little man Mark. A time to share Gene's life will be held at a later date when allowable.

