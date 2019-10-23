Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GENE WAGNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GENE WAGNER Gene Wagner passed away peacefully at Callaway Gardens in Kennewick, WA on October 11, 2019 with beloved wife Vickie at his bedside. Gene was born on March 23, 1940 to Ted and Frances Wagner in Northfield, MN. His family moved to Richland in the 1940's when his father took a job with Hanford Patrol during the Manhattan Project then later moved to Kennewick after Gene's father took a job as Deputy Sherriff. Gene grew up in Kennewick and graduated from Kennewick High in 1958. Genes first passion in life was for anything that involved racing and going fast. He raced stock cars, motorcycles and go-karts. Gene became one of the stars of Tri-City Raceway and was known as "Gentleman Gene" and the "Candy Man" and could frequently be found signing autographs and handing out candy. He went on to establish a livelihood as an auto mechanic which eventually landed him a career as an automotive instructor at Columbia Basin College, where he retired from Administration in 2006. In parallel to his career with the college, Gene served in various capacities that gave back to the community. Namely, serving as one of the most tenured commissioners for the Port of Kennewick, Gene was instrumental in the formative stages of Spaulding Business Park in Richland, and had intricate participation in other projects including Vista Field Airport, Clover Island, Tri-City Raceway, and the Columbia Drive redevelopment; but most notably, he was behind the development of the Lighthouse at Clover Island, inspired by his wife's love for lighthouses. His passion for going fast overflowed into his family life where Gene served the Tri-City Kart Club for over 25 years where he would delight in watching and supporting sons Scott and Lance, and grandkids Savannah and Dakota race go-karts. Gene also enjoyed boating with his family and friends, which inspired membership to Clover Island Yacht Club and earned him the elected position as Commodore in 1993. Gene was also a long-time member of Parish of the Holy Spirit where he sang in the choir for over 30 years. Gene is preceded in death by his mother and father, and brothers Jerry, and Joe. He is survived by his wife Vickie, sons Scott (Susan) and Lance (Keeley), and grandchildren Melissa, Savannah, Dakota, Lydia, Ava, and Steele, brother Ted and sister Jan, along with numerous nieces and nephews. In honor of all his years of service to the Port of Kennewick and Clover Island, a Celebration of Life will be held at Clover Island Yacht Club on November 9, 2019 at 1PM. All who knew him are invited to come raise a glass, Gene-Wagner-fashion, in celebration of a man who brought laughter and smiles to many. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made by donating to the .

