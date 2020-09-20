George Booth, JR

October 30, 1932 - September 12, 2020

Richland, Washington - George S Booth, Jr went home to be with his Heavenly Savior on September 12, 2020. He passed at Bonaventure Retirement in Richland.

George Sherman Booth, Jr was born October 30th, 1932 in Tucumcari, New Mexico. Parents were George Sherman Booth, Sr and Rosalee Marie Smith. He was the oldest of three boys. Georges mother died when he was 6 years old.

Georges family moved to Sequim, WA in 1940 to be dairy farmers. Then to Grandview to farm in 1942. George graduated in 1951 from Grandview High school where he excelled in Boxing.

After high school he joined the US Navy. He was a pipe fitter on a destroyer, the USS Duncan DD874. He served during the Korean War.

After an honorable discharge in 1955 he returned to Grandview and married Bonnie Jean Lindenbauer in June of 1955. He then attended Perry Trade School in Yakima until 1957.

He and his brother John formed a company as general contractors, Booth Brothers Builders in Benton & Yakima Counties.

George and Bonnie raised three children, George S Booth, III, Bonnie Jeanette and James Randolph in Grandview.

George enjoyed fishing and hunting especially when he could take the boys with him.

George was a member of the Grandview Masonic Lodge #191. He was Master twice and Worthy Patron of Eastern Star once. He enjoyed memory work and was very successful because of this. He was a member of Westside Church in Richland, WA.

He and his wife Bonnie took many road trips to the South West United States. They enjoyed cruises and took several overseas.

George and Bonnie moved to West Richland in 1995. After retiring George built many jewelry boxes for the girls and mens jewelry boxes of the boys. He also built many beautiful pieces of furniture in his shop and intricate model ships.

He was preceded in death by his 2 brothers Charles and John Booth. George had 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

A family Celebration of Life will occur at a later date.





