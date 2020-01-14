Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE E. BAILEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGE E. BAILEY May 4, 1935 December 28, 2019 George was born May 4, 1935 in Buffalo, New York to Charles Robert and Amy (Briscall) Bailey. He was the youngest child in a family of three boys. The family moved to Portland Oregon and he graduated from Estacada High School in 1953. He was a volunteer firefighter as well as an accomplished logger throughout the Pacific Northwest. He enlisted in the Naval Reserve in 1953, honorably discharged in 1956, inducted into the US Army in 1956 and served in Germany as a Communications Technician. In July 1960 he married Ruth Ann Sinclair. Together they plowed through twelve years of college, graduating from Portland State University. George received his Bachelors of Science Degree in Economics, with a minor in mathematics. George worked at Portland General Electric in progressive positions including Assistant to Sr. Vice President, Manager of Employee Compensation and Personnel/Human Resource departments. During this time frame, he and Ruth became the proud parents of two boys George Jr and James. Ruth yearned for a simpler way of life. In 1980 they moved to a small farm in Prosser, Washington. They enjoyed riding their Tennessee Walker horses in the Byron Ponds Area. George became a Human Resource/Personnel Manager for Washington Public Power Supply System, renamed Energy Northwest. George enjoyed camping and hiking in the Pacific Northwest, trips to the coast, especially Cannon Beach, with his family. He loved attending operas and plays as well as taking care of his farm on Byron Road. Ruth passed away in 1985, having fought a long arduous battle with cancer. In 1987, George married Cora Irish and together blended their families, adding Cory and Marcy Irish. In 2006 George retired form Benton County. He was Manager of Benton County Personnel/Human Resource for many years. 'George was passionate about his faith and attended Covenant Presbyterian Church for many years. God had him by the hand, always. 'George is survived by his wife, Corky of Prosser; daughter, Cory (Maurice) Reilly of Prosser, son, George Jr. (Christina) Bailey of Pasco, daughter, Marcy Irish of Prosser and son, James Bailey (Cheyenne Cook) of Richland; his brother, Jerry (Wanda) Dunn of Clarkston, WA; grandchildren, Tabitha, Samantha, and Daphne Reilly, Jacob Bennett, Cheyle Cook, Justin Larsen, and Morgan Bailey; great granddaughter, Emelia Reilly; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents and two brothers. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome. com

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 14, 2020

