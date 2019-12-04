Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE EDWARD "ED" GARRETT. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-737-9717 Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGE EDWARD "ED" GARRETT Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation George Edward "Ed" Garrett, age 82, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA. Ed was born in Logan, UT on December 7, 1936 to Samuel Ray and Lucy Ethel (Packer) Garrett. Ed lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years and retired from Ben Franklin Transit as a Maintenance Mechanic. He was currently living in Lacey, WA with his wife Joyce Garrett. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved to serve and help anyone in need. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Award for his lifelong service in the Boy Scouts of America. Ed could fix anything, loved to ride motor cycles, and especially loved his grandkids. Ed is survived by his wife Joyce; children Cynthia Dee (Jerry) Delaney, Brett D (Marilyn) Garrett, Tracy (Clair) Gibbons, Amy Lapriel (Clark) Haueter, and Rick Steven (Susan) Garrett; brother Kenneth (Sharon) Garrett; 18 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Mark Edward Garrett; five brothers and one sister. A viewing will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6-8pm at Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation 9353 W. Clearwater, Kennewick, WA. Funeral Services will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1-2pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint 8120 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA. For online condolences please visit www. Hillcrestmemorialcenter. com

