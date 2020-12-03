George Gerald "Jerry" Gilmour
April 23, 1936 - December 27, 2020
Richland, Washington - On Nov. 27 th 2020, George Gerald "Jerry" Gilmour, passed away at the age of 84. Jerry was born on April 23 rd 1936 in Scranton PA to George F. Sr. and Dorothy (Flynn) Gilmour. He was the 2 nd eldest of 5 children. During WWII the family made their way west, living in Spokane for a few years and eventually settling in Richland WA.
Jerry attended Lewis & Clark, Sacagawea, Carmichael and was a "Bomber" Class of 1954.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force he returned to the Mid-Columbia where he met and married Martha E. Bryson in 1960. They raised 4 boys in Richland.
In the early years Jerry worked for Big Pierre Lumber, the Hanford Patrol and was a power operator in the area. Later he worked for George A. Grant, Kelly Miller and George Miller. He was a high steel painter and worked on Dworshak and The Dalles Dams amongst many others. He worked for Westinghouse as a Power operator where he was known as "the chief of chiefs" and "the chief of the firing aisle". Because of his expertise, he was given the task of shutting down 200 E and 200 W power plants.
After retiring, Jerry and Marty moved to W. Richland. They were married for 44 years until her death in 2004.
Jerry enjoyed spending time with friends and family at the West Richland Golf Course where he was a member for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Martha, his parents, his sister Barbara DeMerit, his brothers Ray, Ron, and Gary Gilmour.
He is survived by his Sisters In Law Ginnie Brooks of Tucson AZ and Dona Gilmour, Sons George, David, Allen and Joe (Dori). He is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grandview Cemetery. Those wishing to sign Jerry's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.