1/1
George Gerald "Jerry" Gilmour
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Gerald "Jerry" Gilmour
April 23, 1936 - December 27, 2020
Richland, Washington - On Nov. 27 th 2020, George Gerald "Jerry" Gilmour, passed away at the age of 84. Jerry was born on April 23 rd 1936 in Scranton PA to George F. Sr. and Dorothy (Flynn) Gilmour. He was the 2 nd eldest of 5 children. During WWII the family made their way west, living in Spokane for a few years and eventually settling in Richland WA.
Jerry attended Lewis & Clark, Sacagawea, Carmichael and was a "Bomber" Class of 1954.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force he returned to the Mid-Columbia where he met and married Martha E. Bryson in 1960. They raised 4 boys in Richland.
In the early years Jerry worked for Big Pierre Lumber, the Hanford Patrol and was a power operator in the area. Later he worked for George A. Grant, Kelly Miller and George Miller. He was a high steel painter and worked on Dworshak and The Dalles Dams amongst many others. He worked for Westinghouse as a Power operator where he was known as "the chief of chiefs" and "the chief of the firing aisle". Because of his expertise, he was given the task of shutting down 200 E and 200 W power plants.
After retiring, Jerry and Marty moved to W. Richland. They were married for 44 years until her death in 2004.
Jerry enjoyed spending time with friends and family at the West Richland Golf Course where he was a member for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Martha, his parents, his sister Barbara DeMerit, his brothers Ray, Ron, and Gary Gilmour.
He is survived by his Sisters In Law Ginnie Brooks of Tucson AZ and Dona Gilmour, Sons George, David, Allen and Joe (Dori). He is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grandview Cemetery. Those wishing to sign Jerry's online memorial book may do so at
www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Washington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Grandview
512 E. 4th Street
Grandview, WA 98930
509-882-3386
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved