GEORGE GUY MCCOY George Guy McCoy, 79, died August 18, 2019 at home in Emmett, Idaho following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Susan; her children Jennifer Holm (Jason) and Jeff Aldrich (Amy); his first wife, Gail; and their children Robert McCoy (Amy), Kathy Krob (Jeff), and Carol Porter. He had 18 grandchildren and many close friends. Guy was born in Tehachapi, California on November 10, 1939, then his family moved to Keating, Oregon. He graduated from Baker High School in 1957 and served in the Oregon Army National Guard for 25 years. He retired after 35 years maintaining the City of Baker's water system. Guy loved the outdoors, camping, hunting, music, photography, and performing in choir and theater productions. Coles Tribute Center of Baker will conduct a memorial service in spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 520 Thayer Drive, Richland, Washington, 99352.

