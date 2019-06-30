Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE HIGLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGE HIGLEY It is with great sadness that the family of George Higley announce his passing. George passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday June 11, 2019, at the age of 86, surrounded by the love of his wife of 68 years, Beverly, and his children. Geo- rge Edwin Higley was born October 26, 1932, in Lenore Idaho, the son of Clara Maude Perry and Con W Higley (deceased 6 weeks before his birth). Clara later married Lyle Lovell who played a major part in George's life. George married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Martha Jarchow. Their "young love story" is often spoke about with great pride amongst the family. George & Bev settled in Kennewick for many years raising their family and building a large circle of friends. Many memories were made in their home on Rainier Street. Once the kids were raised, they decided to manage Hotels and Condominiums which lead them to Pullman and then Seattle. Their true love was Dayton, Washington, George and Bev purchased property and built a cabin along the Touché River with the help of numerous family and friends help. When the opportunity arose, they bought the Woodshed Bar & Grill. Bev & George were successful in the business and too this day people still talk about the good times at the "Woodshed". George would always ask Bev is there something I can do for you??. Bev would say, you're my "Gofer". Every morning George would open the doors and let the old timers in to drink coffee and play cards. After retiring Bev and George moved into their daughter's home and lived with Kelly & Georgia which lead them to Monmouth Oregon and back to their home town Kennewick, Washington. George, a one-woman man, ironworker, baseball coach (and bleacher coach for all of Con's games), milkman, bricklayer, "rent a hubby," retired 23-year Boise Cascade Insulator, and owner of the Woodshed Bar & Grill in Dayton, Washington. He was an enthusiastic Seahawk fan, loved watching Duke basketball (except when they were losing) but George was also known for leaving a sporting event early, regardless of how close a game was, to beat the crowd home as he was always in bed by 7:00 p.m. In his younger years he fished on the Clearwater River in Idaho, Columbia and Snake , bird hunt and play softball. Later in life he took up golf and was an avid book reader and most notable, George was a self-taught artist. Family, friends and possibly a few strangers, proudly hung his oil paintings with his trademark "by George" in the lower right corner. George would often look up at the sky and tell you what the weather was going to be the next day. Lastly, but most important, he was the best Daddy and family man anyone could ask for. In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his brothers, Ed and Conn Higley and two daughters Cheryl Ann and Malinda Higley. George is survived by his wife, Beverly of Kennewick; his three daughters, Georgianna MacDonald and her husband Kelly of Kennewick, Vicki Lynn Kleist and her husband Kerry of Port Orchard, Beverly Jean McGregor and her husband Trent of Boise, Idaho, and his son Con Edwin Higley and his wife Bette of Kennewick. Eleven grandchildren: oldest to youngest, Guy Rodriguez, Danielle Howell, Jacqui Hopwood, Ryan Edwards, Lance Hagg, Chase McGregor, Justin Haddon, Tyler Edwards, Dylan McGregor, Jordan Higley and Skylar Higley. Twenty three great-grandchildren: Faith Howell, Destiny Hagg-Guevara, Taylor Rodriguez, Kaden Rodriguez, Jaden Johnson, Gavin Howell, Shawn Sowell, Harley Sowell, Abby Howell, Angelina Hopwood, Jayden Harvill, Braylon Edwards, Reign Hagg, Mason McGregor, Ella Edwards, Jackson Edwards, Gracie Haddon, Maddox Edwards, Payton Edwards, Brantley Haddon, Zannon Edwards and Ophelia McGregor. Although George was a quiet man, he had a "wink" that melted your heart and made you feel so special. A Celebration of Life will be held August 31st at 1:00pm honoring George at Con and Bette Higley's home. "Come by and share a story with his family"

GEORGE HIGLEY It is with great sadness that the family of George Higley announce his passing. George passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday June 11, 2019, at the age of 86, surrounded by the love of his wife of 68 years, Beverly, and his children. Geo- rge Edwin Higley was born October 26, 1932, in Lenore Idaho, the son of Clara Maude Perry and Con W Higley (deceased 6 weeks before his birth). Clara later married Lyle Lovell who played a major part in George's life. George married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Martha Jarchow. Their "young love story" is often spoke about with great pride amongst the family. George & Bev settled in Kennewick for many years raising their family and building a large circle of friends. Many memories were made in their home on Rainier Street. Once the kids were raised, they decided to manage Hotels and Condominiums which lead them to Pullman and then Seattle. Their true love was Dayton, Washington, George and Bev purchased property and built a cabin along the Touché River with the help of numerous family and friends help. When the opportunity arose, they bought the Woodshed Bar & Grill. Bev & George were successful in the business and too this day people still talk about the good times at the "Woodshed". George would always ask Bev is there something I can do for you??. Bev would say, you're my "Gofer". Every morning George would open the doors and let the old timers in to drink coffee and play cards. After retiring Bev and George moved into their daughter's home and lived with Kelly & Georgia which lead them to Monmouth Oregon and back to their home town Kennewick, Washington. George, a one-woman man, ironworker, baseball coach (and bleacher coach for all of Con's games), milkman, bricklayer, "rent a hubby," retired 23-year Boise Cascade Insulator, and owner of the Woodshed Bar & Grill in Dayton, Washington. He was an enthusiastic Seahawk fan, loved watching Duke basketball (except when they were losing) but George was also known for leaving a sporting event early, regardless of how close a game was, to beat the crowd home as he was always in bed by 7:00 p.m. In his younger years he fished on the Clearwater River in Idaho, Columbia and Snake , bird hunt and play softball. Later in life he took up golf and was an avid book reader and most notable, George was a self-taught artist. Family, friends and possibly a few strangers, proudly hung his oil paintings with his trademark "by George" in the lower right corner. George would often look up at the sky and tell you what the weather was going to be the next day. Lastly, but most important, he was the best Daddy and family man anyone could ask for. In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his brothers, Ed and Conn Higley and two daughters Cheryl Ann and Malinda Higley. George is survived by his wife, Beverly of Kennewick; his three daughters, Georgianna MacDonald and her husband Kelly of Kennewick, Vicki Lynn Kleist and her husband Kerry of Port Orchard, Beverly Jean McGregor and her husband Trent of Boise, Idaho, and his son Con Edwin Higley and his wife Bette of Kennewick. Eleven grandchildren: oldest to youngest, Guy Rodriguez, Danielle Howell, Jacqui Hopwood, Ryan Edwards, Lance Hagg, Chase McGregor, Justin Haddon, Tyler Edwards, Dylan McGregor, Jordan Higley and Skylar Higley. Twenty three great-grandchildren: Faith Howell, Destiny Hagg-Guevara, Taylor Rodriguez, Kaden Rodriguez, Jaden Johnson, Gavin Howell, Shawn Sowell, Harley Sowell, Abby Howell, Angelina Hopwood, Jayden Harvill, Braylon Edwards, Reign Hagg, Mason McGregor, Ella Edwards, Jackson Edwards, Gracie Haddon, Maddox Edwards, Payton Edwards, Brantley Haddon, Zannon Edwards and Ophelia McGregor. Although George was a quiet man, he had a "wink" that melted your heart and made you feel so special. A Celebration of Life will be held August 31st at 1:00pm honoring George at Con and Bette Higley's home. "Come by and share a story with his family" Published in Tri-City Herald on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close