GEORGE JANSEN JR. George Jansen Jr. passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 in Hillsboro Oregon. George was born in Aloha, Oregon on November 15,1934 to parents George and Rosalie Jansen Sr. George was a proud Beaver graduating from Oregon State University and continuing his studies at MIT where he earned a MS and ScD. He married his sweetheart from college, Virginia Carpenter Jansen and they settled in the Tri-Cities where they raised a family and George worked at Hanford as a chemical engineer. George and Virginia celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2016. George had many hobbies including genealogy, winemaking and maintaining his fruit trees and vineyard. He also loved to travel taking his family on many road trips. George is survived by his sister Ann Hoffman, daughters Susan (Kevin) of Michigan, Marci (Dennis) of Oregon, Chrisea (Dave) of Oregon and Diana of New York along with 10 grand children and 3 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held this summer in Portland. He will be missed.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 2, 2019