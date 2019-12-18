Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE KEITH BALL. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGE KEITH BALL Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home George Keith Ball, 88 years, died early morning on December 16, 2019 at Guardian Angels home in Richland, Washington where he has resided for the past 3 years. Born May 16, 1931 to Vernon and Mable (Krohn) Ball in Yakima. He was a Kennewick resident since 1961. Keith is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara; son, Brian; two grandchildren, Ashlen (Austin) and Derek (Felisha) and 3 great grandchildren. Keith served as a radio communication specialist in the Army. He was a construction painter by trade, working primarily in the Hanford area. During the summer months, he headed for Alaska to captain his commercial Salmon fishing boat, the "Hi Ball" which he had done for 35 years. Keith was an avid dirt bike rider who loved camping in the mountains and riding the trails. He enjoyed working on cars and helping others with theirs. A viewing will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 47 PM with a short service to follow. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

