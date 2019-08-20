Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE LEE DEATON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGE LEE DEATON January 27, 1958 - August 14, 2019 George Lee Deaton, 61, passed away surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Kadlec hospital. George suffered a stroke early Tuesday morning, and the doctors at the hospital, were not able to repair the damage. George was born January 27, 1958 to Howard, and Leona Deaton, in the Prosser Memorial Hospital. George grew up on a farm in Prosser, with a family of seven kids, George being the youngest. After graduation from Prosser High School, George attended school in Tacoma, WA. where he studied the technology of machine tools, to become a Machinist. After completion of school, George returned home, where he went to work at Twin City Foods. It was there, where he met Brenda Flelder, and started dating her. Then in 1981, George and Brenda got married. In 1983, their first child, Kristin was born, followed by Heather in 1988. It was 1995, when Bryan, their son, was born at home, where George delivered him, as they were not able to make it to the hospital in time. After that, George and Brenda did not have any more children. George went to work for K&U Auto Parts, working in the Parts Dept. for Marvin Underwood. He worked there for 11 years. George then went to work at Twin City Foods, as a Packaging Mechanic. It was there where George retired, when Lamb Weston took over the Plant. George always looked forward to Hunting Season. He began hunting deer and elk, at an early age, with his older brothers, Bill, Jim, and Don. His hunting family also included adopted brother Fred Morris. Many stories were told after each hunting trip. Their favorite hunting area was in Ellensburg, WA. where they had a camp set-up every season. It was there, that George arrived on a Friday night, only to find his brother Don, and friend Fred Morris preparing to come home, as they both had gotten an Elk that day. Don tried to talk George into coming home with them, then returning the next morning to hunt. George decided to stay, and be ready to hunt first thing the next day. The guys had told George about a couple cougars they had seen, over in a canyon, not far from their camp site. That night George was awaken by cougar screaming. Since he was alone at the campsite, George got up, and built a fire in front of their tent, where he stayed the rest of the night. George 's last hunting trip, he got to where he was unable to walk very many miles, so he found a good location, to sit and wait, for the Elk to come to him. The Elk that came into view, George wasn't sure it was a true Spike, so he let it go. Then the second Elk that came into his view was for sure, a Spike, so George shot and got his Elk. That shot was the longest shot he'd ever done. George talked about the shot he had taken, and was very proud he got his Elk. George joined The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, where he thoroughly enjoyed all the people in the church. It was not long afterwards George became a Priest. Sunday's became his favorite day of the week, as it was a day of Fellowship. George was preceded in death, by his parents, brothers, Bill and Jim Deaton, and sister-in-law, Evelyn Deaton. George is survived by his children, Kristin, Heather and Bryan Deaton; five grandchildren, Jenna, Hailey, Eithian, K'la and Karma; brother, Don Deaton (Alice), sisters, Florence Beightol (Roger), Virginia Rowlette (Glenn) and Lorraine Stainbrook (Tony); sister-in-law Dorothy Deaton. George is also survived by numerous nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1835 Highland Drive, Prosser, WA. Viewing will be held at the church beginning at 10 A.M. Services will conclude at the church and a Luncheon will be provided. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneral

GEORGE LEE DEATON January 27, 1958 - August 14, 2019 George Lee Deaton, 61, passed away surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Kadlec hospital. George suffered a stroke early Tuesday morning, and the doctors at the hospital, were not able to repair the damage. George was born January 27, 1958 to Howard, and Leona Deaton, in the Prosser Memorial Hospital. George grew up on a farm in Prosser, with a family of seven kids, George being the youngest. After graduation from Prosser High School, George attended school in Tacoma, WA. where he studied the technology of machine tools, to become a Machinist. After completion of school, George returned home, where he went to work at Twin City Foods. It was there, where he met Brenda Flelder, and started dating her. Then in 1981, George and Brenda got married. In 1983, their first child, Kristin was born, followed by Heather in 1988. It was 1995, when Bryan, their son, was born at home, where George delivered him, as they were not able to make it to the hospital in time. After that, George and Brenda did not have any more children. George went to work for K&U Auto Parts, working in the Parts Dept. for Marvin Underwood. He worked there for 11 years. George then went to work at Twin City Foods, as a Packaging Mechanic. It was there where George retired, when Lamb Weston took over the Plant. George always looked forward to Hunting Season. He began hunting deer and elk, at an early age, with his older brothers, Bill, Jim, and Don. His hunting family also included adopted brother Fred Morris. Many stories were told after each hunting trip. Their favorite hunting area was in Ellensburg, WA. where they had a camp set-up every season. It was there, that George arrived on a Friday night, only to find his brother Don, and friend Fred Morris preparing to come home, as they both had gotten an Elk that day. Don tried to talk George into coming home with them, then returning the next morning to hunt. George decided to stay, and be ready to hunt first thing the next day. The guys had told George about a couple cougars they had seen, over in a canyon, not far from their camp site. That night George was awaken by cougar screaming. Since he was alone at the campsite, George got up, and built a fire in front of their tent, where he stayed the rest of the night. George 's last hunting trip, he got to where he was unable to walk very many miles, so he found a good location, to sit and wait, for the Elk to come to him. The Elk that came into view, George wasn't sure it was a true Spike, so he let it go. Then the second Elk that came into his view was for sure, a Spike, so George shot and got his Elk. That shot was the longest shot he'd ever done. George talked about the shot he had taken, and was very proud he got his Elk. George joined The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, where he thoroughly enjoyed all the people in the church. It was not long afterwards George became a Priest. Sunday's became his favorite day of the week, as it was a day of Fellowship. George was preceded in death, by his parents, brothers, Bill and Jim Deaton, and sister-in-law, Evelyn Deaton. George is survived by his children, Kristin, Heather and Bryan Deaton; five grandchildren, Jenna, Hailey, Eithian, K'la and Karma; brother, Don Deaton (Alice), sisters, Florence Beightol (Roger), Virginia Rowlette (Glenn) and Lorraine Stainbrook (Tony); sister-in-law Dorothy Deaton. George is also survived by numerous nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1835 Highland Drive, Prosser, WA. Viewing will be held at the church beginning at 10 A.M. Services will conclude at the church and a Luncheon will be provided. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneral home.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close