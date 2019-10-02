Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE O'NEAL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGE O'NEAL On Thursday, September 26, 2019, George O'Neal of Connell, Washington, peacefully passed away at age 90. George was born in Colby, Kansas on September 15, 1929 to Harley and Marguerite (Alcott) O'Neal. He was the youngest of 5 siblings. George graduated from Colby High School in 1947, and then attended Kansas State University for two years before entering the Marine Corps (USMC). While there he trained as a pilot becoming an instructor, traveling with his squadron to many places in the world and finally landing in Hawaii where he met Gail Wirth of Connell. On January 2, 1960, they married and soon settled on Gail's family's farm just north of town. There they raised 3 daughters, Abby, Amy and Zoee. George was an exceptional father, farmer, friend and neighbor. He loved to drive around the farm and always had a camera with him to take pictures of wildlife, airplanes, flowers and interesting clouds. He would often pull over to visit with people and if they offered coffee and a cookie, all the better. George is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Helen Renker, Donald Joseph (Joe) O'Neal, and Mary Marguerite "Peggy" Dean, daughter Abby and wife Gail. He is survived by his sister Betty Poague of Lincoln, Nebraska, sister-in-law Kathleen O'Neal of Colby and daughters Amy (Eric) Talbott of Pasco, Washington and Zoee (Remie) DeRuwe of Connell along with numerous nieces and nephews. He has 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A celebration of George's life will be held on October 5, 2019 in Connell, Washington. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery at 10:00 am with a service at the United Methodist Church, 104 S Burke Ave. in Connell at 11:00 am. A lunch will follow the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the Connell United Methodist Church or to a charity of your choosing. To order flowers please contact Boxwood in Ritzville, WA at 1-509-707-8700. All flower orders must be in by 5:00 p.m. Friday Oct. 4, 2019. To leave online condolences for the O'Neal family please visit our website at

GEORGE O'NEAL On Thursday, September 26, 2019, George O'Neal of Connell, Washington, peacefully passed away at age 90. George was born in Colby, Kansas on September 15, 1929 to Harley and Marguerite (Alcott) O'Neal. He was the youngest of 5 siblings. George graduated from Colby High School in 1947, and then attended Kansas State University for two years before entering the Marine Corps (USMC). While there he trained as a pilot becoming an instructor, traveling with his squadron to many places in the world and finally landing in Hawaii where he met Gail Wirth of Connell. On January 2, 1960, they married and soon settled on Gail's family's farm just north of town. There they raised 3 daughters, Abby, Amy and Zoee. George was an exceptional father, farmer, friend and neighbor. He loved to drive around the farm and always had a camera with him to take pictures of wildlife, airplanes, flowers and interesting clouds. He would often pull over to visit with people and if they offered coffee and a cookie, all the better. George is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Helen Renker, Donald Joseph (Joe) O'Neal, and Mary Marguerite "Peggy" Dean, daughter Abby and wife Gail. He is survived by his sister Betty Poague of Lincoln, Nebraska, sister-in-law Kathleen O'Neal of Colby and daughters Amy (Eric) Talbott of Pasco, Washington and Zoee (Remie) DeRuwe of Connell along with numerous nieces and nephews. He has 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A celebration of George's life will be held on October 5, 2019 in Connell, Washington. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery at 10:00 am with a service at the United Methodist Church, 104 S Burke Ave. in Connell at 11:00 am. A lunch will follow the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the Connell United Methodist Church or to a charity of your choosing. To order flowers please contact Boxwood in Ritzville, WA at 1-509-707-8700. All flower orders must be in by 5:00 p.m. Friday Oct. 4, 2019. To leave online condolences for the O'Neal family please visit our website at www.danekasfh.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close