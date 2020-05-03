GEORGE SCOTT SINTAY George Scott Sintay, age 48, died April 19, 2020 in his home in Richland, Washington as a result of lung cancer. Scott was born in John Day, Oregon as the sixth child and first son to parents George and Susan Sintay. During his childhood he lived with his family in Oregon, Idaho, and California. His undergraduate studies took him to Brigham Young University in Utah and Boise State University in Idaho. Scott met and married Nicki Collins at BSU where he earned a bachelor's degree in Communication. Scott and Nicki then moved to Indiana where Scott pursued graduate studies at Purdue University, earned a master's degree in Organizational Communication and completed doctoral studies in Organizational Behavior. Scott, Nicki, and their four young children moved to the Tri-Cities in 2004 where he became a State Farm agent. He also served as adjunct professor at WSU Tri-Cities and BYU-Idaho. Scott loved helping people. He was thrilled to accept a position in 2014 as Temple Recorder for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Columbia River Temple where he served until his death. He also loved to volunteer and served faithfully in many capacities in his community, church, and family. He served as president of the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, TCYC board member, and producer of the Forte show choir. Scott has always been an example and leader to those around him, and his dedication to mental, physical, and spiritual excellence was an inspiration to many. From the age of 7, when Scott raced in his first 13.1-mile half marathon, to the months before his death, Scott loved participating in competition sports. As an extremely strong endurance athlete, he could often be seen swimming the waters of the Columbia River and riding his bicycle throughout the area. Scott competed in high school football, basketball, cross country, and track and in a marathon as well as many triathlons and extreme distance bike races throughout his life. Among his favorite was the LATOJA bicycle race from Logan, Utah to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Scott's faith in Jesus Christ permeated all facets of his life. As a young man, he accepted a call to serve as a missionary. He labored in Mexico for two years teaching about Jesus Christ. Upon learning of his cancer diagnosis, Scott announced, "The Lord is calling me to labor in the spirit world" and shared his conviction that "death is not the end. It is a continuation of an exciting eternal adventure. I will continue to do the Lord's work." Scott will be missed by many including his wife Nicki, children Aubrey (Logan McDonald), Ammon (Analisa Reeder), Aaron-Michael (Kenedy Carey), and Alena, granddaughter Gracie McDonald, parents and eight siblings. A family memorial celebration including a fun run in Scott's honor will be held June 20 th in Seneca, Oregon.



