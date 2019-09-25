Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE THOMAS DVORAK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGE THOMAS DVORAK George Thomas Dvorak was Born November 22nd 1943 in Chicago Illinois and passed away Sunday morning peacefully in his sleep September 22nd 2019 at his home in Benton City Washington at the age of 75. George Dvorak lived a long and very special life moving between Chicago Illinois and California as a young child and then graduating from Covina California High School in 1961. George then served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Black from 1961 to 1964 and then discharged honorably. George exited the service in 1964 and began a very long career in sheet metal working in California, Montana, and eventually Washington State where he was a union craftsmen for the Hanford Site through Hamtec for 26 years. George Thomas Dvorak is survived by his wife of 54 years Sharon Ilene Dvorak, sisters Dina and Anita, Son's and spouses George and Peggy Dvorak, James and Shawna Dvorak, and Bill and Josie Dvorak. He is also survived by his Grandchildren Brittnee, Christopher, Jared, Justin, William, Bryan, Lance, Bubba and five great grandchildren!

