GEORGINA (GINA) C PARKER Einan's at Sunset Gina was born December 22, 1948 in Waverly, NY to Gordon and Yvette Wright. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who passed away April 20, 2019. She embodied the heart, energy, and spirit of her family. She leaves behind a husband, son, daughter, 3 granddaughters, a grandson, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a caring, generous and supportive person passionate about her art, work, friends and family. She was an accomplished cosmetologist, artist, seamstress, gardener, floral designer, interior designer and homemaker. Innovation and creativity centered in everything she did. People often sought her out for her thoughts, suggestions, and recommendations for their own artistic endeavors. She is greatly missed by her family and all she knew. The family welcomes all who knew her: family, friends, neighbors and relatives to the Graveside Service in her honor at Sunset Gardens on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:30pm. Following the Graveside Service there will be a Celebration of Life at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home both services located at 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 28, 2019