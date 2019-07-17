Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD A. (JERRY) SIMIELE. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

GERALD (JERRY) A. SIMIELE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Gerald (Jerry) A. Simiele, 59, passed away in Richland on July 6, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1960 in Rome, New York to Julius and Gloria Simiele. Jerry grew up in New York, leaving to attend college in Tucson at the University of Arizona (home of the mighty Wildcats his words). After completing a degree in Nuclear Engineering, Jerry traveled to South Carolina attending Clemson University to obtain is Master's degree in Engineering. Jerry met Connie Duncan (Simiele) while working in Arizona and they were married in 1987. They were blessed with the arrival of two children, Samantha in 1989 and Eric in 1992. Jerry's true passions in life were his family, books, and anything that had to do with "University of Arizona" sports. He retired from the Hanford site in January 2018 which allowed him more time with his family and working on their home in Arizona. Jerry is survived by his wife Connie Simiele, his daughter Dr. Samantha Simiele (Ann Arbor, MI), his son Dr. Eric Simiele (Palo Alto, CA), his sisters Toni, Jackie, and Rhonda, and his brother Julius (Val) of New York. He also leaves several cousins, nieces and nephews. A private family service was held on July 12, 2019. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

