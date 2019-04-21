Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD BURTON (GERRY) OHLE. View Sign

GERALD BURTON (GERRY) OHLER Gerald Burton (Gerry) Ohler went to heaven on March 21, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He is survived by the love of his life, Margie Lee; children Brad (Tammy) Ohler, and Jeanne (Paul Williams; step-children Mark (Leslie) Keffler, Kari (Sean) Fennessey, brother Arthur (Shirley Ohler; sister Lilliam Pederson; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grand-children; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceeded in death by his parents Alva and Ethel Ohler; brother Ronald Ohler; step-son Mike Keffler; and grandson Keith Ohler. Gerry Ohler was born on August 17, 1941 in Tekoa, WA. He graduated from Jenkins High School in Chewelah, WA and Kinman Business College in Spokane, WA before moving to Pasco, WA to expand his career in Accounting. He opened his own practice in the mid 1970's and has served the community for almost 50 years. Gerry was very active in the Tri-Cities area having been a member of clubs and organizations. He helped start the Tri-City Model Railroad Club because of a childhood passion for model building and railroad history. Gerry was a member of the Moose Lodge of Pasco where he held various offices within the Moose including President of the State Association and reaching the honored rank of "Pilgrim". A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled in remembrance of Gerry on April 27th at 1pm in the Pasco Moose Lodge located at 2617 W. Sylvester in Pasco. Gerry Ohler was greatly loved and will be missed by many. There will be a potluck luncheon.

