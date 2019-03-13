Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD D. "JERRY" SLEATER. View Sign

GERALD D. "JERRY" SLEATER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Gerald D. "Jerry" Sleater was born April 28, 1932 in Mankato, Minnesota to Ray and Emma (Hill) Sleater. He passed away at Kennewick Life Care on March 6, 2019. Jerry graduated from Kenne-wick High School in 1950. On July 29, 1950 he married the love of his life, Deloris Hubbard. Jerry started his working life as a box boy at Safeway in Pasco. This was to serve him well later in life. He became an assistant manager and then manager for Safeway stores in Walla Walla and Omak. In 1962, Jerry decided it was time to go back to the Tri-Cities where he took over and then bought the Island View grocery store, Ray's Grocery, from his ather. It was a family run business until Jerry and Deloris decided it was time to retire in the mid 80's and eventually they sold the business. Unfortunately, the store burned to the ground in 1997. Always being civic minded, Jerry joined the Kennewick volunteer fire department in 1964. He rose through the ranks, eventually making Acting Chief. In 1990, Jerry ran for and won the position of fire commissioner for District 1. He held that position until his death. he was also a long time board member for the Columbia Irrigation District. Surviving Jerry are his brothers Ed, Larry and Chuck and sister, Dodie Perry. Jerry is also survived by the loves of his life, his wife Deloris; children Adelia "Dee" Yeager, Gerald "Jerry" Jr. and his wife Winona, Linda Sleater and Patricia "Patty" Vaught and her husband Dave; grandchildren David Yeager, Jerry D. Sleater, Patrick Clark, Scott Sleater, Dana DeWeber and Kasi Sleater; 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Mueller's Chapel of the Falls, 314 W. First Ave, Kennewick. Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mueller's Chapel of the Falls. There will be no graveside services. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Benton County 1 Fire Department. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

