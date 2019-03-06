Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD DEAN JOHNSON. View Sign

GERALD DEAN JOHNSON Hillcrest Memorial Center Gerald Dean Johnson passed away February 13, 2019 of lung disease resulting from Chronic Beryllium Disease (CBD). Jerry was born July 24, 1936 to Lawrence P. (Pete) Johnson and Margaret Fern (Amerman) Johnson in Goldfield, Iowa. His Mother died of a brain tumor when he was four years old. He and his brothers were raised by their Uncle Bervein and Aunt Louise Johnson who raised them as their own. Jerry attended Goldfield Grade and High Schools, and graduating in 1955. He joined the National Guard and later in 1956 enlisted in the US Air Force. He was stationed at the Naval Station, Olathe, Kansas. While stationed in the Kansas area he met his beloved wife, Betty Henderson and was married April 5, 1958. Jerry and Betty had three children, Gary, Sandra and Tricia. During his 23 years in the service he was stationed in 22 different countries, sometime accompanied by his family. He retired from the military in 1976 from Kelly Air Force base in Texas. The family remained in Austin, Texas and Jerry went to work for Motorola Company for a short time and then moved in 1977 to Pasco, Washington where he managed the Letts Paint Company. In 1978 he was employed by Hanford, working for J. A. Jones contracting then went to Kaiser and finally for Westinghouse as Property Management Superintendent. Jerry retired in July 1996. While working at Westinghouse his wife, Betty passed away after battling leukemia for nine years. Jerry raise his then thirteen-year-old daughter and seen her graduate from high school and attend CBC for two years. He met his wife, Shirley while on vacation back to Iowa. She was his brother's neighbor. They were married September 1, 1999. Jerry was active in numerous organizations in the Tri-Cities. He belonged to the Masons, Shrine, Scottish Rite, Amaranth, Desert Patrol, VFW and Eagles where he held leadership positions in many of them. He was preceded in death by, his wife Betty; his parents; his Uncle and Aunt who raised him; step mother Mary and her daughter Karen; brothers, Marvin and Larry. He leaves to mourn him, his wife Shirley; son Gary (Lisa); daughters Sandra (Patrick) and Tricia (Octavio); eight grand-children; five great-grandchildren; extended family and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 ~ 2:00pm at the Richland Lutheran church, 901 Van Giesen Street, Richland, Washington. Private burial services for his family will be held at City View cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Richland Lutheran church, Hospice, or any of your favorite charities. For online condolences, please visit

GERALD DEAN JOHNSON Hillcrest Memorial Center Gerald Dean Johnson passed away February 13, 2019 of lung disease resulting from Chronic Beryllium Disease (CBD). Jerry was born July 24, 1936 to Lawrence P. (Pete) Johnson and Margaret Fern (Amerman) Johnson in Goldfield, Iowa. His Mother died of a brain tumor when he was four years old. He and his brothers were raised by their Uncle Bervein and Aunt Louise Johnson who raised them as their own. Jerry attended Goldfield Grade and High Schools, and graduating in 1955. He joined the National Guard and later in 1956 enlisted in the US Air Force. He was stationed at the Naval Station, Olathe, Kansas. While stationed in the Kansas area he met his beloved wife, Betty Henderson and was married April 5, 1958. Jerry and Betty had three children, Gary, Sandra and Tricia. During his 23 years in the service he was stationed in 22 different countries, sometime accompanied by his family. He retired from the military in 1976 from Kelly Air Force base in Texas. The family remained in Austin, Texas and Jerry went to work for Motorola Company for a short time and then moved in 1977 to Pasco, Washington where he managed the Letts Paint Company. In 1978 he was employed by Hanford, working for J. A. Jones contracting then went to Kaiser and finally for Westinghouse as Property Management Superintendent. Jerry retired in July 1996. While working at Westinghouse his wife, Betty passed away after battling leukemia for nine years. Jerry raise his then thirteen-year-old daughter and seen her graduate from high school and attend CBC for two years. He met his wife, Shirley while on vacation back to Iowa. She was his brother's neighbor. They were married September 1, 1999. Jerry was active in numerous organizations in the Tri-Cities. He belonged to the Masons, Shrine, Scottish Rite, Amaranth, Desert Patrol, VFW and Eagles where he held leadership positions in many of them. He was preceded in death by, his wife Betty; his parents; his Uncle and Aunt who raised him; step mother Mary and her daughter Karen; brothers, Marvin and Larry. He leaves to mourn him, his wife Shirley; son Gary (Lisa); daughters Sandra (Patrick) and Tricia (Octavio); eight grand-children; five great-grandchildren; extended family and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 ~ 2:00pm at the Richland Lutheran church, 901 Van Giesen Street, Richland, Washington. Private burial services for his family will be held at City View cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Richland Lutheran church, Hospice, or any of your favorite charities. For online condolences, please visit www.AskHillcrest.com Funeral Home Hillcrest Memorial Center:

9353 W. Clearwater Ave.

Kennewick , WA 99336

509-737-9717 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close