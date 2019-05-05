Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD E. LANE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GERALD E. LANE (Jerry) Jerry was born in Alix, Alberta on May 28, 1940, the son of Vernon and Retha Lane. Until age 6, he lived on his family's farm in Rimby. After arriving by train in Walla Walla in 1947, he attended elementary school, junior high and graduated from Walla Walla High School. He continued his education at Washington State University earning a Bachelors of Science degree in Education in 1963 and later his Master's Degree in School Administration. Jerry's early career was spent teaching 6th grade at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Richland where he met his wife, Carol. The remainder of his 31-year career was spent as Principal of Jefferson Elementary school. His love for education was shared by staff at Jefferson who became like family to Jerry. Jerry's love for his family was unmatched. Many happy times were spent traveling by car back and forth to the Oregon Coast where they spent their summers together in Tierra del Mar. Jerry supported his family in all their various endeavors and often expressed his pride for all their accomplishments. He especially enjoyed his role as "Papa Lane" spending hours storytelling, helping with homework and offering life advice with a warm smile on his face. Jerry was adventurous and enjoyed socializing with friends and family. He loved his home in the Tri-Cities and his home away from home at the Beach with the "Teton Permit." He spent mornings sharing stories and coffee with friends at the Spudnut Shop in Richland or local coffee shops in Pacific City. He was an avid fan and supporter of Bomber Basketball and athletics. His many hobbies included fishing, hunting, clamming, crabbing, skiing, snorkeling, logging, playing volleyball, playing softball, playing cribbage, helping friends and tackling any hands-on project he could. He loved long drives and experiencing different parts of the country behind the wheel of a pick-up truck. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 43 years, Carol. After Carol's passing, Jerry remarried Jeanette and split his time between Oregon and Texas. He is survived by his two daughters, Kristin Price and Brenda Pribyl; sons-in-law, Rob and Rich; granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Kelsey; and Kylee; and sister Esther Hamm and brothers-in-law Louie Hamm, Don McKenzie and nephew Andy Hamm and great-nephew Jordan. He is also survived by his second wife Jeanette, her children Michael, Mark, and Michelle; their children Tony, Christopher, Michayla, Nicholas, Isabelle, Michael, and Ethan and their grandchildren Skye and Aurie. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1322 Kimball Avenue, Richland WA 99354-3206. An informal reception will follow at Anthology Events Venue, 706 Williams Blvd, Richland.

