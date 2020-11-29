Gerald 'Gerry' Hendricks

February 17, 1954 - November 18, 2020

Richland, Washington - Gerry Hendricks, of Richland, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was 66. Gerry moved to the Tri-Cities in the early 1990's to work as a chemical engineer on the Hanford clean-up project, spending the last 25 years working for various contractors on the site. Prior to moving to Hanford he worked in the pulp and paper industry in Baker City and Newport, Oregon. He was a proud graduate of the engineering program at Oregon State University.

Gerry was an enthusiastic hobbyist, turning his attention to a new trade every few years. He was a talented gardener and master woodworker. He could build or fix anything, from cars to houses. He spent a number of years designing and building speakers. His technical talent was a rare gift, but he was among the most humble individuals you would meet; he inspired the sense that everyone around him could accomplish the same things—although almost no one could.

In addition to his hobbies, Gerry took great pleasure in his leisure activities. He was an accomplished duplicate bridge player and was active for many years in the Tri-Cities bridge club. He enjoyed reading this newspaper every day, playing chess, solving sudoku puzzles, cooking, and was a classic rock connoisseur. He was an avid golfer and a dedicated participant in the Hanford golf league. The Seahawks have lost one of their most ardent fans, but even more so he was a fan of the competition. He barely missed a football game and was adamant that the best seat for the game was in his own home. Although not one to admit it, he had a deep attachment to all animals and was happiest with a dog or cat on his lap.

Gerry was also a devoted father. He coached soccer teams and was an adult Boy Scout leader of Troop 237 for many years. When his kids asked for a treehouse, expecting a plank on some branches and a rope ladder, he spent months building a two-story house-in-the-sky complete with a Dutch door and window boxes. Although not one for travel—he was happiest at home with his family working on a project—he was always willing to accompany his family on vacations. He would do anything for his children.

The one place he was always happy to travel to was the outdoors. He was an expert downhill skier; he met his future wife Linda on their high-school ski team. He took his family camping and boating across the Pacific Northwest and inspired a deep love of the outdoors in both of his children.

Gerald Douglas Hendricks was born February 17, 1954 in Portland, Oregon, to Dr. Thomas 'Hollis' Hendricks and Shirley Bolter Hendricks. Both sides of his family had roots as Oregon pioneers. His family lived briefly in Hawaii and Texas before they settled in The Dalles, Oregon, near where his ancestors had homesteaded. He met his wife, Linda Wright, in high school, although they did not reconnect and marry until after he had graduated from OSU. They spent over a decade in Newport before moving to the Tri-Cities. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Linda Catherine Hendricks; by his son Mark and daughter-in-law Laurel, of Walla Walla; and by his daughter Catherine 'Katie' and son-in-law Andrews-Junior Kimbembe, of Bainbridge Island. He is also survived by his stepmother, Norma Pavlatos, of Portland; his siblings Tom, Rod, Holly, Mark, Dave, Nichole 'Bugsy', Laura, and Patrick; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Gerry was one of the easiest going and friendliest people around, always happy to strike up a conversation, whether it be with a coworker, neighbor, or stranger at the grocery store. He will be deeply missed, as one fewer friendly face in the community and by those who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held after the pandemic is over.





