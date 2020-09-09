Gerald J. McMillin
March 19, 1932 - September 3, 2020
Issaquah, WA - Gerald J. McMillin was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Florence and Donald McMillin and passed away peacefully at Fieldstone Memory Care in Issaquah, WA. Growing up in the post-depression era, his family traveled throughout the United States following work and finally arriving in the Tri-Cities where his father was responsible for the original survey delineating the upcoming Hanford Atomic Works site. Gerald (aka Jerry) graduated from Columbia High School (now Richland HS) in 1950 then attended Washington State University where he met his future bride, Barbara Jackson. The two fell in love and were married on January 12, 1952. Later that year, he enlisted in the Army and trained at Ford Ord and fought in the Korean War where he earned the Korean Service Medal with one bronze star for his valiant service while under fire. Jerry also earned the United Nations service medal and the National Defense service medal. Upon his discharge, he went to work for various large construction companies including Morrison Knudson and JA Jones and then he and his brother Tom bought out their father's business called Hanford Piping and renamed it McMillin Brothers Constructors. They built the business into a very successful construction company and completed a wide variety of projects throughout the northwestern United States including the Libby Dam in Libby, MT, FMEF High Bay Structure, WPPSS River Intake Stations and the 241 AN and AW tank farms to mention a few. As a lifelong member and former director of the Associated General Contractors, he earned multiple safety awards and was able to take his family to annual conventions in places like Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Maui. Jerry learned to fly in 1974 and subsequently owned several airplanes, including his pride and joy Cessna Turbo Centurion. Soon thereafter he and Barbara purchased their retirement home in Parksville on Vancouver Island where they spent the majority of their time at the place they called their "dream come true". It certainly was Jerry's dream come true as his favorite pastime was fishing. He often cast his line right in front of their home or oc
casionally would sneak in a short flight to Alaska and fish. He passed on his love of fishing to his children as well. On more than one occasion Jerry skippered the family boat to port late at night with Barbara at the bow holding a flashlight after a full day of fishing. In the fall, he would set up elk camp with his good friends George Grant and Kelly Miller where we were not sure that anyone ever shot an elk, but a good time was had for sure. Jerry had a brilliant mind and could solve any crossword puzzle you gave him; he thrived on and sought intellectual conversation, and when found, he would happily spend endless hours discussing. Jerry was exceedingly generous – if you needed something, he always remembered and found a way to get it for you. Jerry also enjoyed many trips to Costco (or in his words Disneyland) with a mandatory stroll down the pickle aisle followed by a hot dog smothered with sauerkraut for the ride home. His food selections amazed many and a pickled herring with a side of spaghetti for breakfast was not uncommon. Barbara and Jerry were blessed with four children and five grandchildren: Peter (Golden, CO), Stephen (Heaven), Kathleen (Tom) Gallagher (Sammamish, WA) and Donald (Lydia) McMillin (Richland, WA), Katy (Corbin) Shields, Jerry (Dani) McMillin, John Kolendich, Nicholas (Shelby) Kolendich and Katherine Kolendich along with 2 great grandchildren Sloane and Grey. Jerry is also survived by his sister Mary (Dixie) Riddle (Spokane), brother and best friend John (Sallie) McMillin (Kennewick), brother-in-law Peter (Grace) Jackson and many special nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Florence, his wife Barbara, his son Steve, son-in-law John Kolendich, his brother Tom, sister-in-law Marlene Jackson and brother–in-law Ed Hoerner. Above all, Jerry loved his family. He was proud of them and so loved spending time together. He was especially proud of his grandchildren who will be able to tell so many memorable stories about him. We would like to extend our deep gratitude to the exceptional staff at Fieldstone Memory Care in Issaquah. They did an amazing job of caring for our dad these past several years. Jerry will be missed by all who knew him, but we are so happy he is finally reunited with his true love Barbara whom he was married to for 54 years. In lieu of flowers, Jerry would be pleased if you made a donation to your local food bank or a charity of your choice
. A memorial service will be held at a later date. We love you forever. Job well done Dad, rest in peace.