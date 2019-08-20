Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD JOHNSTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GERALD JOHNSTON On August 6th, 2019, Gerald Johnston, devoted father, husband and grandfather, passed away at the age of 68 after battling cancer for 13 months. Jerry (or Jake, to his Iowa family) was born August 25th, 1950, in Anamosa, Iowa to Selma and Howard Johnston. He received an associates degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State University in 1971 and moved to the Tri-Cities area in 1973 to work in engineering and project management at Hanford. On July 1, 1977 Jerry and Cathy Piastowski were married, spending 42 years together until his passing. Jerry was resourceful; constantly helping, fixing and creating things. In his younger years he was active in a lot of intramural sports, and fishing and camping were a constant enjoyment throughout his life. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed many a morning on his back patio drinking coffee watching the Columbia river. He was a calming presence as a father, always supporting his kid's undertakings and delighting his family with a joke or gag. He was an avid reader and consumer of music and stories. Ever knowledgeable, he was happy and able to discuss what seemed like any topic. He had a sharp mind and a sharper wit, and an unparalleled sense of humor. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother and father, sisters Mary, Linda and brother Earl. He is survived by his wife Cathy, son Ryan & daughter-in law Sarah, daughter Sarah, grandsons Eric, Alex and Marcus, and sisters Virginia, Jana and Margie.

