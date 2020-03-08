Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Mathews. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GERALD KENNEDY MATHEWS Gerald Kennedy Mathews (Jerry) died on February 28, 2020 in Pasco, Washington. He was born July 22, 1926 at the Mathews family farm home in Rothville, Missouri. His parents were Oliver Gaines Mathews and Laura Jean Stephens Mathews. Jerry was the third of 11 children (7 boys and 4 girls). All seven boys became Eagle Scouts and their mother was selected Missouri Mother of the year in 1969. Jerry graduated from high school in 1944 and enlisted in the Navy and became a combat air crewman. He flew on PBY Catalina patrol bombers in the North Atlantic. He was later stationed in the North Pacific and flew combat patrols between Washington and the Aleutian Islands. Jerry was discharged in 1946 and was recalled to active duty during the Korean War and served on the USS Princeton (CV 37). Jerry attended the University of Missouri and received his BA. He met the love of his life, Shirley Jones at the same time. They both graduated in 1954 and were married one year later in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Jerry was the General Service Administrations' West Texas District Director in Lubbock, Texas and retired in 1993. Jerry and Shirley moved to Pasco in 2006. He is survived by his son Ken (Alys) Mathews of Katy TX and son Mike (Janice) and granddaughter Mattie Mathews of Pasco WA. Jerry is also survived by three Mathews siblings, brothers Robert, and Gary, and sister, Sue Lauhoff. Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife Shirley, his brothers Oliver, Gene, Joe and Garrett Mathews and sisters Mary Tuttle, Elizabeth (Lee) Hickman and Laurel Dale. Jerry enjoyed visiting the Pasco Aviation Museum and remembering his time in the service. Donations in his memory can be made to the Pasco Aviation Museum. An interment service will be scheduled for this summer at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery at Medical Lake.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 8, 2020

