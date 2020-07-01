Gerald Skaare

GERALD EDWARD SKAARE 3/15/1941-4/17/2020 Gerald Edward Skaare (Jerry) of Kennewick, WA passed away April 17, 2020 at the age of 79 after a brief battle with esophageal cancer. He was married to the love of his life, Winifred (Winnie) Richards Schmidt of Memphis, TN, for more than 50 years, and was a loving husband and father of three children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jerry attended Stanford University on scholarship following graduation from Everett High School, then served 22 years in the US Navy. He and retired as a Master Chief in 1984 after spending most of his career stationed at NAS Whidbey. He then began a second career as a project manager at Hanford, and as a private consultant for nuclear plants around the nation. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Mayo, his mother, Meta, his step-father, Cliff, and his wife, Winnie. He is survived by his children, Melissa (Larry) Halverson, Erin (Mike) Koplitz, Chris (Jacquie) Skaare, his sister, Janet (Steve) Sims, and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 2p.m. at Windjammer Park/City Beach (in the West C Kitchen area), SW Beeksma Drive, Oak Harbor, WA. Social distancing will be observed during this outdoor gathering, and masks are encouraged and will be provided if needed. Donations may be sent to Chaplaincy Healthcare, 1480 Fowler Street, Richland, WA 99352, or Summit Cancer Foundation, 6001 North Mayfair Street, Spokane, WA 99208.



