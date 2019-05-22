Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD TODD MERRILL. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3316 Send Flowers Obituary

GERALD TODD MERRILL Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Todd passed away at his home in Eltopia, WA, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer on May 15, 2019. Todd was born in Pasco on June 16, 1966 to Wendell and Geraldine Merrill. He attended school in the Pasco and Connell school districts. Todd has been a life long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed serving in the church his whole life. He especially loved the callings of Bishop and Scout Master which allowed him to work with the youth. He loved watching them learn and grow in the gospel and make choices that would bring them closer to their Savior, Jesus Christ. Todd married Lisa Casper on December 27, 1988. They have six children and eight grandchildren. Kyle and Janae Merrill (Anderson, Molly, Ella), Kiersten and Adam Richardson (Dean, Romy), Kelsey and Tanner (Addison, Beverley, Charlotte), Korbin and Callie Merrill, Katie, and Kory. Todd began farming from a young age on the family farm and continued to build the business and make it his own after graduating from Brigham Young University with an economics degree. He enjoyed the hard, but satisfying work. He served on the Franklin County Farm Bureau board and the Washington State Asparagus Commission and enjoyed the many great people that he served with from the community. Todd loved to work hard so that he could play hard with his family. Spending time with his family was a high priority to him and he loved boating, swimming, snow skiing, playing games, watching movies, and taking family vacations. Todd loved the Basin area and he has blessed many lives with his hard work ethic and service minded approach toward life. He will be missed by many and his family anxiously awaits for when they can all be together again. Services for Todd include a viewing Thursday, May 23, 5:30 - 7 p.m. at Muellers Funeral Home on Court Street in Pasco, WA. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 24 at 10 AM with a viewing prior from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. at 4618 Porto Lane, Pasco, WA.

GERALD TODD MERRILL Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Todd passed away at his home in Eltopia, WA, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer on May 15, 2019. Todd was born in Pasco on June 16, 1966 to Wendell and Geraldine Merrill. He attended school in the Pasco and Connell school districts. Todd has been a life long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed serving in the church his whole life. He especially loved the callings of Bishop and Scout Master which allowed him to work with the youth. He loved watching them learn and grow in the gospel and make choices that would bring them closer to their Savior, Jesus Christ. Todd married Lisa Casper on December 27, 1988. They have six children and eight grandchildren. Kyle and Janae Merrill (Anderson, Molly, Ella), Kiersten and Adam Richardson (Dean, Romy), Kelsey and Tanner (Addison, Beverley, Charlotte), Korbin and Callie Merrill, Katie, and Kory. Todd began farming from a young age on the family farm and continued to build the business and make it his own after graduating from Brigham Young University with an economics degree. He enjoyed the hard, but satisfying work. He served on the Franklin County Farm Bureau board and the Washington State Asparagus Commission and enjoyed the many great people that he served with from the community. Todd loved to work hard so that he could play hard with his family. Spending time with his family was a high priority to him and he loved boating, swimming, snow skiing, playing games, watching movies, and taking family vacations. Todd loved the Basin area and he has blessed many lives with his hard work ethic and service minded approach toward life. He will be missed by many and his family anxiously awaits for when they can all be together again. Services for Todd include a viewing Thursday, May 23, 5:30 - 7 p.m. at Muellers Funeral Home on Court Street in Pasco, WA. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 24 at 10 AM with a viewing prior from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. at 4618 Porto Lane, Pasco, WA. Published in Tri-City Herald on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close