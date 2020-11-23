1/1
Geri Walters
1943 - 2020
Geri Walters
June 1, 1943 - October 1, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Geri Walters passed away October 1, 2020, in Kennewick, Washington. Geri was born June1, 1943, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to John and Caroline Huck. She was a graduate of Grand Junction HS and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in elementary education. She was married in 1969 to Ron Walters, a scientist at the Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Geri was an elementary teacher in Greeley, Colorado, for 4 years and 24 years in Los Alamos, New Mexico. After moving to Kennewick, Geri was an instructor at Columbia Basis College (CBC) for 19 years. She also sponsored scholarships to CBC students.
She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma women educators honorary, PEO, American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, and the Kennewick First Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband Ron, sons Christian and wife Jan, Colin and wife Carrie, three grandchildren Michael, Megan, and Carson, and brother Robert Huck of Clayton, California.
Geri was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and was beloved by her students and was esteemed by her colleagues. She was an accomplished professional who lived her life with graciousness, kindness, and honor. Contributions in her honor may be made to a favorite charity.


Published in Tri-City Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2020.
