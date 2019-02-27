Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GIDEON (MIDGE) ANDERSON. View Sign

MILDRED VIOLA GIDEON ANDERSON (MIDGE) Midge passed on Sunday afternoon, February 17th, at the Life Care Center in Richland, Washington at the age of 94. She was born in Lead, South Dakota on November 2nd, 1924. Midge spent a great deal of her childhood in Hermosa and other parts of the state, including the State Game Lodge in Custer, nicknamed the Summer White House because Calvin and Grace Coolidge and Dwight Eisenhower had spent a part of their summers at the Lodge. She recalled sitting on the front porch of the Game Lodge with Badger Clark, South Dakota's Poet Laureate, watching cars pass and listening to Badger's stories. Midge was the step-granddaughter of Cecil Gideon (C.C.) who built the Game Lodge and designed the pigtail bridges on Iron Mountain Road, as well as the tunnels that frame Mount Rushmore as you look through the one-lane tunnels. She loved the beauty of South Dakota and it was her dream to some day return. She called South Dakota the most beautiful place on earth. Midge dearly loved children, animals and all things in nature. Although a somewhat guarded and private person, Midge was also a very giving and loving person. She had a keen wit and a wonderful sense of humor, she was very artistic, and an avid reader as well. She leaves her daughter Peggy Lane of Hill City, SD and Peggy's son Joshua, daughter Vicki Oman (Doug) of Kenai, AK and their sons Josh, Doug Jr., and their daughter Joy, Midge's grandson Will Chrisler (Tracy) of Kennewick, WA and their sons Parker and Aiden, and her dear friend Sandy Steele. She also leaves many friends at the Life Care Center whose staff and residents provided her with loving care and company over the past four years. She will be reunited with her five sons, Terry Chrisler, David Anderson, and Jimmy, Greg and Bill Lane. Midge's ashes will be scattered in her beloved Black Hills of South Dakota.

