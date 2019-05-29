Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GILBERT MARTIN (GIL) MAKUS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GILBERT (GIL) MARTIN MAKUS Gilbert (Gil) Martin Makus, formerly of rural Pasco, passed away on March 17, 2019 at the age of 92 in Mesa, Arizona. Gil was one of six children born to Adolph and Eva Makus. He was born on July 10, 1926 on the family farm near Brandon, Wisconsin. At an early age, Gil's family moved west and he grew up on a small farm near Lake Stevens, Washington. He graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1944 and promptly joined the Coast Guard just before his 18th birthday. He served on a Navy LST in the Pacific theatre and was honorably discharged in 1946. Upon returning to Lake Stevens, Gilbert married Rebecca Burrus of Granite Falls. Gil and Becky raised 5 children, with most of their child-rearing years spent farming near Eltopia, WA. The family acquired a Block 16 undeveloped farm in 1955, and moved onto the farm in 1956. Over the next several years, Gil and Becky developed the place into a 210 acre diversified irrigated farm and raised pigs for several years. The farm was sold in 1965, and Gil began a career in electrical construction. In the early 1970's, Gil and Becky served in the Peace Corps in St. Lucia, and then Gil resumed his construction career. He worked all over the western US and internationally as well, and was a 50-year member of Kennewick's IBEW local 77. Upon retirement, Gil moved to Mesa, Arizona and lived there with Shinta Widjaja until she passed away in March 2017. Gil loved the outdoors and was a determined golfer and fly fisherman, which he enjoyed until the end. In the last few years of his life, Gil was determined to live independently on his terms and did so until he passed away. Gil was preceded in death by Shinta, 3 siblings, two of his children (Ted Sawyer and Nancy Ré), and one grandchild (Bambi Hunt). He is survived by Becky Makus, one brother (JR Makus in Florida), two sisters (Ethel Koffler in California and Joyce Hagen in Seattle). Surviving children include Jerry Makus of Walla Walla, Larry Makus (Karla) of Moscow, ID and Pam Miles of Richland. Gilbert has 11 living grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren. Gil donated his body to science, and his cremated remains were interred at the Phoenix Veteran's Cemetery. Gil's family will have a public celebration of his life at 220 Carr Road, Pasco, WA on June 15 from 2-5 p.m.

