GILBERT WAGENAAR Reichmuth Funeral Homes Gilbert Leonard Wagenaar died in Elkhorn, Nebraska on March 8, 2020 at the age of 93. Gilbert was born in Spokane, Washington on January 29th, 1927, to Leonard and Elma Wagenaar. He graduated from Latah High School in Washington in 1944. After high school Gilbert decided to enlist in the United States Army. While in the Army he married Elaine Young, at the Presido in San Francisco, on September 21, 1946. Elaine and Gilbert were married 71 years. Following WWII they moved to the Tri-Cities. After moving to the Tri-Cities he began working in the Hanford Area. The couple had four children, Dewey, Daniel, Dale, and Dana. Gilbert was a lifelong member of the American Legion and the VFW. He was a bugler for the VFW for many years. Gilbert was actively involved in Campfire Girls, Boy Scouts, and was an avid golfer and fisherman. Elaine and Gilbert lived in Richland up until 2012 when they moved to Omaha, NE to be closer to their family. Gilbert is survived by his daughter, Dale Pritchett and husband Blaine of Elkhorn, NE; grandchildren, Daniel Pritchett of Elkhorn, NE; Aaron Pritchett and wife Tara of Bennington, NE; Larissa Travis and husband Jeremy of Valley, NE; and 6 grandchildren Skyler and Carter Pritchett; Brody, Drake, Gage, and Grady Travis. He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine Wagenaar, sons Dewey and Daniel, daughter Dana and a granddaughter Mary Katherine Pritchett. A military service and interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date.

