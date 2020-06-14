Gladys Perkins

GLADYS CECILE PERKINS Gladys "Jackie" Cecile Perkins passed away at age 79 on June 5, 2020. Jackie fought with everything she had against a long battle with lung disease. She is preceded in death by her parents Ervin and Alpha Webb, husband Bruce Perkins, sister Kathy Williamson. She is survived by her brothers Luther Hudson and Kenneth Webb and daughter, Theresa Cherry (with Dale Cherry); nephew Larry Davis, nephew Gary Davis, niece Kristine Webb, nephew Jason Webb, nephew Rodney Hudson, nephew, Brett Hudson, great niece Marie and Amanda, Great nieces Kirsten and Samantha and great nephew little Bode. Jackie worked at hanford for many years and worked with her best friend Millie Bohlke who stuck by her to the end. Also her boyfriend Jim Borell brought many great years to her life. She loved and always wanted to spend time with her grandsons Sammy and Logan. Thank you Dale for always helping at a moments notice and making all of her holidays so special. Jackie's eccentric, gentle nature brought a smile to everyone. Thanks to Peggy Cross and Anna Southern for including my mom in their time and their heart. A special thank you to her exceptional nurses that endured reruns of The Golden Girls with smiles Faith Elmer, Mickey McJilton, Lisa Heap, Lydia Reutov, Bonnie Layton, Jan Rabe, Jessica Leon, Shelly Anderson, Alex and many more. Thank you to the kindest CNA Rosalinda Mata. Earlier nurses were outstanding Jennie Gress, Flura Sumner, Jennifer Runnels, Dawn Kyriazis-Werner, Teresa Walker and Christine. She was the best mom a daughter could ask for. I love you mom.



