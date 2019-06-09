Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLENDA LOU (MAGILL) MARTIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GLENDA LOU (MAGILL) MARTIN Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center Glenda Lou (Magill) Martin, 79, of Pasco, Washington, peacefully passed away May 29, 2019. She was born August 25, 1939, to Glen Magill and Virginia Ann (Black) Magill in Dayton, Washington. Glenda was a devoted mother and grandmother of son Marty (Earl Wil liam) Martin (his late wife, Sherrie), who preceded her death in 2008, son Darren Glen Martin, daughter Brenda Kay Chilton (husband Matt), and grandchildren Stephanie Earnest and Spencer Martin; Cody, Katelyn, and Avery Martin; Andrew Chilton; and great-granddaughter, Reagan. She had more "adopted" children and grandchildren, who she loved and cared for as her own, than could possibly be named, including her niece Frankie Jo Rankin (and her children/grandchildren), Marty's best friend, Lonnie Marks, and Marty's "adopted" daughters Amber and April Malanitch (and their children/grand- children). Glenda is also survived by her sister, Molly Ann Cummings (fiancé Kim); nieces, nephews and their families, John MacDonald, Kim Anderson, Tracy Skipper, Kendra and James Cummings; and former husband Earl Martin, Jr. and his wife, Jere. She was further preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Ruth Magill, sister Vicky Chilton, step-brother David Magill, in-laws Garnet and Earl (Papo) Martin, Sr., Lisa Malanitch, and Wendy Earnest. Glenda will be missed by her dedicated pugs, Ramsey and Miley. Glenda worked alongside her family for the past several decades in their restaurant adventures, including helping her son, Marty, run his Francisco's Restaurants, working at the Kaddy Shak Restaurant at the Sun Willows Golf Course, and most recently opening up Magill's Restaurant in 2008 with all three of her children as a legacy to her son, Marty. Glenda received loving care and made wonderful new friends during her last few months spent at Prosser Memorial Health and Creekstone Care Assisted Living. Contributions in Glenda's name can be made to: Chaplaincy Hospice Care, 1480 Fowler St., Richland, WA 99352; or Prosser Memorial Health Foundation, 723 Memorial St., Prosser, WA 99350. At Glenda's request, no funeral services will be held, but rather a gathering later in the summer. For online condolences please visit www.Hillcrest

