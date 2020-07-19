GLENDA VELMA NEWMAN Las Vegas, Nevada Glenda V. Newman, known by (Vee) to her close friends and family, finished her life's journey and met her heavenly Father on July 1, 2020 at age 66 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born in Pasco, WA on January 17, 1954 to Rev. Dr. F.A. Allen and Isabelle Rodgers Allen. She graduated from Pasco Senior High School in the class of '72. She graduated from Spokane Falls Community College in Spokane WA. Vee has worked at various jobs, starting at the Hanford Site in the early 70's. She worked as a youth counselor and also with the elderly and disabled, in which she found very rewarding. Sister Vee was a Christian and truly loved the Lord Jesus. Even during her times of hardship and adversity she remained steadfast in her faith and loved God with all her heart. At a young age she joined the Morning Star Baptist Church in Pasco, WA and was baptized by her late father Rev. Dr. F.A. Allen. After relocating to Spokane, WA she united with Calvary Baptist Church, Rev. CW Andrews, Pastor. She volunteered and served on many memorable church functions. She served faithfully with a generous spirit and pleasant personality. She was loved by many. Vee's grandchildren meant the world to her. She enjoyed arts and crafts, family outings, games, cooking (excellent cook), drawing, movie nights and making homemade pillows that she would give out throughout the years. She eventually relocated one last time to Las Vegas, Nevada. One of her highlights for this last year was going on a family vacation to California. Being at the beach, walking barefoot in the sand. She had the most wonderful time. Vee was a loving and devoted Mother and Grandma. She leaves to cherish her memories 4 children. CharVel Newman Las Vegas, NV, Diamond Joy Newman Spokane, WA, ShaRonda Newman Las Vegas, NV and Sherman Newman Spokane, WA. She had 5 grandchildren who were her world. They affectionately called her Ganny; NKeil Nelson, Chaeli Washington, Tahren Nelson, Shakii Hamilton and Nihyana Hamilton. 4 sisters; Fanzine Curry Atlanta, GA, Debra Rodgers Kennewick, WA, Rev. Sandra Allen Tacoma, WA and Tamara Allen Las Vegas, NV. She was predeceased by her parents, Rev. Dr. F.A. Allen and Isabelle Rodgers Allen, 5 brothers; Franzy jr., Clifton, Clarence, Johnny and Bobby. 1 sister, Indiana. A celebration of Glenda's life will be held at a later date due to the pandemic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store