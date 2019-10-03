Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLENNA JEAN (CULVERHOUSE) CLINE. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

GLENNA JEAN (CULVERHOUSE) CLINE Einan's at Sunset Glenna Jean (Culverhouse) Cline was born July 13, 1929 in Pampa, Texas. She passed away September 30, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She has lived in the Tri City area since 1942 and also lived for many years near Newport, Washington, with many friends remaining in both places. She met her husband Roy Cline on a blind date, and they were married on November 27, 1947. They had four daughters and felt the need to share their wonderful hearts and love even more by adopting a brother and sister. Among the many people through the years that loved her like a mom are daughters of the heart, Marilyn Jones and Finis Marie DeSoto. Glenna is survived by her sister Barbara Snider (Jim) and brother Terry Culverhouse; daughters Cathy Hinze (Steve), Lori Flannery (Mike), Glenda Zylinski (Paul), and son Anthony Cline; grand- children Dana Kelly, Douglas Greer, Camelot Stamey, Karrie Allessio, Jamie Davies, Kody Flannery, Kacey Flannery, Bailey Flannery, Charissa Merkt, Kyra Merkt, Anthony Cline, Zachary Crowner, Nathan Zylinski, and Maryann Terry; great grandchildren Torey Healea, Syerra Stamey, Jessica Greer, Douglas Greer, Dillon Stamey, Zoe Crowner, Samantha Davies, Mya Davies, Kanon Flannery, Kasch Flannery, Noah Zylinski, Emma Zylinski, Ellie Zylinski, Jacob Terry, and Alyssa Terry; great great grand- children Christian Williams, Logan Healea, Wyatt Healea, Cabrey Stamey, and Scarlette Stamey. Glenna was an active member of Order of Eastern Star for 63 years and held many offices as well as special appointments. She loved talking about how smart she believed her kids and grandkids to be, and she loved all children. Above all else, she cherished her family and all the wonderful friends she made throughout her life. Her wish is that everyone holds fast to their faith and celebrates life. She did not want those she loved to "hug their sorrow through the years", but instead "smile and fill the hours in useful ways". She spent hours each day doing needlework projects to donate to patients at the Shrine Hospitals for Children and other worthy causes. Live~Laugh~Love In lieu of flowers, please donate to Order of Eastern Star Heart charities. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

