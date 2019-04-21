Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLENNA JEAN PERRY. View Sign

GLENNA JEAN PERRY Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center Glenna Jean Perry passed away on April 12, 2019 at Hospice House in Kennewick. Glenna was born in Portland, Oregon on February 28th, 1930 to Glen and Ida McCarty. They moved to Pasco when she was 12 years old. She went to Pasco schools and graduated high school in 1948. She was Pasco High's first Homecoming Queen. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard A. (Dick) Perry. They raised two children, Peggy and Kim. Dick passed away in 1978. Glenna worked in retail sales for several years. She then worked for Franklin County in both the Clerk's and Prosecutor's offices. She was a great cook and always welcomed family and her kids' friends for delicious meals and treats. She was a very creative person and loved to find innovative ways to repair things around the house. Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sister, Judy Perry (Tag). She is survived by her children, Peggy McFadden and Kim Perry (Cathie), her brother Dale McCarty (Steve), her grandchildren Amy Nelis (James), Kyle Sullivan (Shannon), Kelly McFadden (Desiree), Kevin McFadden (Gretchen), Kaitlin Lilley (Patrick) and Carmen Perry. She had an affinity for children. Her grandchildren and twelve great grand-children were the light of her life. She is also survived by her long-time family friend, Charles Grigg. Glenna was a caring person and always ready to help others in their time of need. She will be greatly missed by all of us. Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial center, is in charge of cremation and, at Glenna's request, the burial service will be for family only, at City View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed at the Chaplaincy Hospice House, 2108 W. Entiat in Kennewick, 99336. For online condolences please visit www.Hillcrest

